iPhone 15 to be BIGGER than iPhone 14; What else is new?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 24 2023, 20:53 IST
    iPhone 15 production has already begun, says new report. (Representative Image) (Bloomberg)

    The iPhone 15 is coming this year and we hear that the top-end iPhone 15 Ultra will bring a huge upgrade. Periscope camera, new titanium frame design, USB-C charging port, powerful and new A17 Bionic chipset, and much more. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 15, should know that there are many more reasons to choose it over the current iPhone 14. 9to5Mac has just added a new reason! The latest renders suggest that iPhone 15 is getting a bigger display than iPhone 14.

    Currently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have a 6.1-inch display while the CAD files show that the iPhone 15 may have a new display size of 6.2 inches. However, the display resolution and refresh rate are yet to be revealed.

    Apart from this, what else can you expect from the standard iPhone 15 this year? Here's a quick look.

    iPhone 15 upgrades that you can expect

    9to5Mac revealed some CADs images by Ian Zelbo, Renderer Extraordinaire which also shows that the iPhone 15 will also ditch the notch design this year in favour of the new Dynamic Island. Currently, the i-shaped cut-out Dynamic Island is exclusively available to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    Apart from this, the iPhone 15 is also expected to adopt USB-Type C as its charging port while replacing the Lightning port of iPhones. However, Apple is expected to keep the dual-camera setup on the standard iPhones.

    The leaked images also observed it lacks capacitive buttons, which were speculated to be included in certain iPhone models this year. However, it appears that only the iPhone 15 Pro models have capacitive buttons this year, whereas the iPhone 15 retains physical buttons, similar to previous iPhone models.

    However, these details are only based on CAD files for the iPhone 15, which may not be the final specs and features. There are chances that several iPhone 15 speculated specs could be changed before the official launch later this year. Hence, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.

    First Published Date: 24 Feb, 20:47 IST
