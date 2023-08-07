iPhone 15 to go on sale a week after Apple event as smartphone slowdown creeps up

With the date for Apple's next big event being leaked, the new iPhones are finally on the horizon. Unlike last year where the standard iPhone models got modest upgrades at best, the Cupertino-based tech giant has kept a slew of new features up its sleeve even for the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Amidst talks of manufacturing issues and supply-chain problems, we finally have a tentative date of when the new iPhones could be rolled out.

iPhone 15 - When will it come out?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple event is slated to take place either on Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 series would go live just a few days later on September 15. A previous 9to5Mac report stated that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

But when will Apple start selling the iPhone 15? Well, it could be a week later after the launch event, as Gurman highlighted September 22 as the date when Apple's new iPhones could go on sale.

While September 22 might be the date when Apple starts selling its new iPhones, it isn't a confirmation that you would certainly get your hands on one the same day. This is due to the production challenges that Apple is reportedly facing, especially with the components for thinner bezels and the new periscope camera.

Previous delays

Apple is not unaccustomed to facing delays upon its new iPhone launch. Last year, buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max faced a lengthy delay of up to 5 weeks before they could get their hands on the devices. The production of both these models took a hit due to COVID-19 restrictions at its Zhengzhou factory in Central China which forced its largest iPhone plant to run at reduced capacity, affecting production.

While Apple has started manufacturing the standard iPhone models in other countries like India, the Pro variants are still exclusive to China. Although the COVID-19 scare might be over, supply-chain issues could result in yet another delay for Apple's newest iPhones this year.

Smartphone slump

Apple's launch event could not have come at a worse time as the smartphone industry is experiencing somewhat of a slump as of late. With around six weeks to go, Apple has acknowledged this slowdown, accepting that “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States”, according to Gurman.

Apple's iPhone sales slumped by 2.4 percent to $39.7 billion in the last quarter, but Apple would be hoping to entice buyers with its slew of upgrades that it is set to roll out with the iPhone 15 series. Even the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a new periscope camera.

Will these upgrades be enough to attract buyers and pull the smartphone industry from this slump? We will find out soon enough.