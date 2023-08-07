iPhone 15 to go on sale a week after Apple event as smartphone slowdown creeps up

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series on the horizon, Apple is reportedly running into production challenges that could result in delays.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 09:53 IST
iPhone 15 series tipped to get key upgrades! From display, camera to chipset, know details
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
1/5 According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs. (Unsplash)
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area. 
2/5 The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area.  (Unsplash)
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
3/5 The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.  
4/5 The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.   (Unsplash)
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
5/5 The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 15 series in September. (Unsplash)

With the date for Apple's next big event being leaked, the new iPhones are finally on the horizon. Unlike last year where the standard iPhone models got modest upgrades at best, the Cupertino-based tech giant has kept a slew of new features up its sleeve even for the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Amidst talks of manufacturing issues and supply-chain problems, we finally have a tentative date of when the new iPhones could be rolled out.

iPhone 15 - When will it come out?

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple event is slated to take place either on Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the pre-orders for the new iPhone 15 series would go live just a few days later on September 15. A previous 9to5Mac report stated that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

But when will Apple start selling the iPhone 15? Well, it could be a week later after the launch event, as Gurman highlighted September 22 as the date when Apple's new iPhones could go on sale.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While September 22 might be the date when Apple starts selling its new iPhones, it isn't a confirmation that you would certainly get your hands on one the same day. This is due to the production challenges that Apple is reportedly facing, especially with the components for thinner bezels and the new periscope camera.

Previous delays

Apple is not unaccustomed to facing delays upon its new iPhone launch. Last year, buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max faced a lengthy delay of up to 5 weeks before they could get their hands on the devices. The production of both these models took a hit due to COVID-19 restrictions at its Zhengzhou factory in Central China which forced its largest iPhone plant to run at reduced capacity, affecting production.

While Apple has started manufacturing the standard iPhone models in other countries like India, the Pro variants are still exclusive to China. Although the COVID-19 scare might be over, supply-chain issues could result in yet another delay for Apple's newest iPhones this year.

Smartphone slump

Apple's launch event could not have come at a worse time as the smartphone industry is experiencing somewhat of a slump as of late. With around six weeks to go, Apple has acknowledged this slowdown, accepting that “the smartphone market has been in a decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States”, according to Gurman.

Apple's iPhone sales slumped by 2.4 percent to $39.7 billion in the last quarter, but Apple would be hoping to entice buyers with its slew of upgrades that it is set to roll out with the iPhone 15 series. Even the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C port, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a new periscope camera. 

Will these upgrades be enough to attract buyers and pull the smartphone industry from this slump? We will find out soon enough.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 09:01 IST
