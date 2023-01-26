iPhone 15 to go one up on iPhone 14, likely to get the superior WiFi 6E, say analysts

Latest research report has said that iPhone 15 is expected to feature WiFi 6E. Check insights here.

Waiting for the launch of iPhone 15 series? There are more than 7 months to go for it to hit the market. Ahead of that, a number of leaks and reports have suggested what may be coming and, as per the latest one, the iPhone 15 is expected to offer WiFi 6E, just like latest Macs and iPad Pro. The information has been shared in a research note by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. According to a report by MacRumors, the analysts have not specified if all the iPhone 15 models will be equipped with the feature or only the pricey Pro models.

Apple has been providing WiFI 6E support to its other devices like MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023) and MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023); Mac mini (2023); iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 12.9 inch (6th generation). Apple only provided WiFi 6 support to all the iPhone 14 models. According to Apple's support page, WiFi 6E uses the 6GHz wireless band to enable faster and more reliable wireless connections on supported devices.

You will have to connect your device to a WiFi 6E router to avail the benefits of the same. "To create a WiFi 6E network, you need a WiFi router or access point that supports WiFi 6E and has its 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands also enabled, preferably using a single network name (SSID) across all bands," Apple's Support page stated.

Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series namely- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the month of September. The company is expected to bring several new features and changes to the models. As per the reports, leaks, and rumours, all four models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island and USB-C port.

While Apple is said to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, and more.