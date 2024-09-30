iPhone 16 first impressions: Blend of affordability and performance

iPhone 16 recently made its debut at the Apple Glowtime event 2024 on September 9 and it went on sale in India and around the globe on September 10. The iPhone 16 is the smallest and most affordable one among the four models announced by Apple this year. Priced same as its predecessor iPhone 15, the new iPhone 16 comes with a range of upgrades and improvements. The model is also the closest a standard iPhone has been to the ‘Pro' models. Carrying Apple's brand value, flagship level performance and being the most affordable in the range, the iPhone 16 will likely be the most selling model in the iPhone 16 series. I have been using the iPhone 15 for the past one year and recently I switched to the new iPhone 16. After using the latest iPhone for a while, here are my first impressions of the new iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 first impressions: Design and display

iPhone 16 design is new, although it still has that identical Apple elements and overall silhouette, it carries a new design. iPhone 16 comes with a redesigned camera module that now has vertically aligned lenses as last seen in the iPhone 12. Overall shape and feel of the phone is quite similar to its predecessor, however one can not help but notice the customisable Action Button. I have been relying on the iPhone's alert slider for almost a decade and the Action Button feels a bit strange yet a welcome addition. After comparing it I realised that iPhone 16 is a gram lighter than the iPhone 15 but you can barely notice that difference.

Apart from the Action Button that has been borrowed from the last year's Pro models, the iPhone 16 also gets a new Camera Control. The new touch-sensitive capacitive control is placed slightly below the power key. As the name suggests, the new button is aimed to offer better control over the camera but it goes beyond the press-and-shoot function.

Initially, I was pretty excited to use the new Camera Control but over the days, the natural instincts just took over. I was back at using the screen to control the camera adjustments. The Camera Control allows you to quickly adjust exposure, depth, zoom, camera, style, and tone of your photo. It may take some time to get used to the new Camera Control. I still have my doubts about the usage and position of the newest addition and I will talk in-depth about it in my review.

A few journalists also spoke about the wobble in iPhone 16 due to the new redesigned camera layout. I was also able to notice the same but with case on, which most of the users will be using, you barely notice anything like that.

The iPhone 16 is easy to hold and use throughout the day. The curved edges and perfectly positioned buttons, apart from the Camera Control, makes it a right pick for users who like using a feature-rich phone that is easy to carry and could be used with a single hand.

When it comes to display, the iPhone 16 comes with a similar 6.1-inch super retina XDR display but with a latest-gen ceramic shield. Display was never an issue with the iPhone and with 2000 nits of peak brightness, it is quite easy to get a vibrant viewing experience anywhere. However, the lack of a 120Hz ProMotion display did upset several users, including me.

iPhone 16 first impressions: Performance, camera and battery

iPhone 16 is powered by Apple's new A18 Bionic chipset, which the company claims enhances performance and battery life. As per the Cupertino-based giant, the new chipset offers 30% higher sustained gaming performance while efficiently managing Apple Intelligence on the device. While I was using the new iPhone 16, it operated seamlessly. I was able to launch apps quickly and enjoy smooth multitasking without any hiccups.

The iOS 18 on iPhone 16 works in a similar fashion as it did on the iPhone 15. The elephant in the room, Apple Intelligence, will be the biggest difference among the two phones but we still have to wait for a few weeks to get our hands on Apple's AI suite. The real performance of the iPhone 16 with 8GB RAM and A18 Bionic chip will be tested after installing the iOS 18.1.

In terms of photography, both iPhone 16s boast a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x optical-quality Telephoto feature, effectively providing dual camera functionality for easier zooming and framing. They also include a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, ideal for macro shots as well as wider images. While I haven't conducted extensive camera tests yet, my initial impressions highlight their accuracy and detail. I was also quite impressed with the new undertones offered in the camera UI. Although not many may use it, the feature can change the mood and colours of your image drastically. For a comprehensive review for a deeper analysis, stay tuned for a full review.



When it comes to battery, Apple's website claims that iPhone 16 offers 22 hours of video playback, which is 2 hours more than iPhone 15. Although I did not test the battery in terms of video playback, the iPhone 16 was able to last a day with mixed usage just like the iPhone 15. The one thing I did notice while charging the iPhone 16 is the speed. The new iPhone 16 charges significantly faster than its predecessor.

iPhone 16 first impressions: Conclusion

iPhone 16 is an impressive entry in Apple's lineup that is said to get big AI features in the coming future. Sleek design, powerful A18 Bionic chipset, Camera Control, Action Button and flagship-level performance make it the most appealing option in the iPhone 16 series. Overall, the iPhone 16 promises a seamless user experience and impressive battery life, making it a compelling choice for both new and upgrading users. Stay tuned for a deeper dive into its features in our full review.