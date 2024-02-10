iPhone 16 latest buzz: Display upgrades, vertical cameras, enhanced batteries and more

Apple iPhone 16 latest buzz: As anticipation builds for the unveiling of the iPhone 16 later this year, rumour mills have been churning out tidbits about what Apple has in store for its upcoming flagship devices. While the official announcement is still months away, leaks and speculations have already painted a promising picture of what the iPhone 16 series might offer.

Here's a concise overview of the key rumours via Macrumors surrounding the iPhone 16 lineup:

1. Bigger Displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumoured to sport larger screens, with sizes potentially reaching 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively. If these rumours hold true, it would mark the largest displays ever seen on an iPhone.

2. Vertical Camera Layout: Say goodbye to the diagonal camera arrangement of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 base models are expected to feature a vertical camera setup, paving the way for new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

3. Battery Enhancements: Reports suggest that the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max could see improvements in battery capacity, offering users more juice to power through their day. However, the iPhone 16 Plus might see a reduction in battery size, though advancements in battery technology could mitigate any potential drawbacks.

4. Next-Gen Chips: Apple's A18 Pro chip is anticipated to make its debut with the iPhone 16 series, boasting advancements in performance and efficiency thanks to TSMC's cutting-edge manufacturing process. Meanwhile, conflicting rumours speculate on the chips for the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models, hinting at potential variations in processing power.

5. Generative AI: iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce enhanced features driven by large language models and generative AI capabilities. While these innovations might be integrated across various Apple devices, the iPhone 16 models could be at the forefront of showcasing the potential of AI-driven functionalities, from an upgraded Siri experience to AI-assisted content creation tools.

In short, with each passing rumour, excitement for the iPhone 16 continues to grow. While these speculations provide tantalising glimpses into what's to come, only time will tell how many of these features will make their way into the final product. Until then, Apple enthusiasts will eagerly await the company's official unveiling later this year.

Also, read these top stories today:

Meta launches Crackdown! Instagram, in a blog post, said it will not "proactively recommend" political content from accounts that users do not already follow.

Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Cybercriminals caught! Malware allowed cybercriminals to secretly connect to peoples' computers for malicious purposes. Hackers browsed users' files, obtain a victim's user names and passwords, record keystrokes and even watch users through their web cameras! Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Magic words! Disney is harnessing AI to power a new advertising tool that will help brands tailor their commercials to fit the mood of specific scenes within a movie or television series. Check what is on the cards here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.