iPhone 16 Pro colors leaked! Apple may roll out yellow and gray options too

The iPhone 16 launch is still quite a few months away and rumors about the new generation of the Apple iPhone have been circulating fast and furious for quite some time now. While everyone on the internet is talking about the design for iPhone 16 series, a new rumour has surfaced about iPhone 16 Pro colors. The tipster has indicated that it will have a titanium frame, just like the iPhone 15 Pro series, and that there may be new color options coming as Apple is currently experimenting with some. Check out the current leak about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro colors.

iPhone 16 Pro colors

According to an X post by Majin Bu, Apple may introduce the iPhone 16 Pro in two new color options: Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium ( also called Titanium Yellow). It is being said that Apple might be experimenting with new color schemes for the iPhone 16 series. The Desert Titanium is reported to be a darker version of the iPhone 14 Pro Gold color variant. On the other hand, Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) is said to be similar to the color of the iPhone 6. The post also said, “Other possible colors are also discussed, however they seem to be less plausible and I preferred to avoid reporting them.”

As of now, it is unsure if the iPhone 16 series will replace the entire iPhone 15 Pro color scheme. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple might be planning for their new generation of iPhones. There are also rumors that the entire iPhone 16 series may get an overhaul in terms of vertical camera placement. The design is creating a lot of buzz among iPhone fans who are waiting for the iPhone 16 series to be launched. This year, Apple may also tap into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and we may experience some new advanced features as well.

Note that the above-mentioned iPhone 16 Pro color options are based on leaks and rumors and it does not follow they will actually be rolled out. The final revelation will be made at the time of launch as Apple is notorious for not leaking any aspects of its upcoming phones.