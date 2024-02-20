 iPhone 16 Pro colors leaked! Apple may roll out yellow and gray options too | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro colors leaked! Apple may roll out yellow and gray options too

iPhone 16 Pro may come in new titanium color options. Know what the latest rumor says about the upcoming Apple iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 09:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Check out these new Apple iPhone 16 Pro color options, according to the latest leak. ( Representative image) (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Check out these new Apple iPhone 16 Pro color options, according to the latest leak. ( Representative image) (Apple)

The iPhone 16 launch is still quite a few months away and rumors about the new generation of the Apple iPhone have been circulating fast and furious for quite some time now. While everyone on the internet is talking about the design for iPhone 16 series, a new rumour has surfaced about iPhone 16 Pro colors. The tipster has indicated that it will have a titanium frame, just like the iPhone 15 Pro series, and that there may be new color options coming as Apple is currently experimenting with some. Check out the current leak about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro colors.

iPhone 16 Pro colors

According to an X post by Majin Bu, Apple may introduce the iPhone 16 Pro in two new color options: Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium ( also called Titanium Yellow). It is being said that Apple might be experimenting with new color schemes for the iPhone 16 series. The Desert Titanium is reported to be a darker version of the iPhone 14 Pro Gold color variant. On the other hand, Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) is said to be similar to the color of the iPhone 6. The post also said, “Other possible colors are also discussed, however they seem to be less plausible and I preferred to avoid reporting them.”

As of now, it is unsure if the iPhone 16 series will replace the entire iPhone 15 Pro color scheme. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple might be planning for their new generation of iPhones. There are also rumors that the entire iPhone 16 series may get an overhaul in terms of vertical camera placement. The design is creating a lot of buzz among iPhone fans who are waiting for the iPhone 16 series to be launched. This year, Apple may also tap into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and we may experience some new advanced features as well.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Note that the above-mentioned iPhone 16 Pro color options are based on leaks and rumors and it does not follow they will actually be rolled out. The final revelation will be made at the time of launch as Apple is notorious for not leaking any aspects of its upcoming phones.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 09:10 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro colors leaked! Apple may roll out yellow and gray options too
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets