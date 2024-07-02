 iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case- All details

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 10% larger battery capacity, alongside a new stainless steel battery case for improved performance and durability.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 13:19 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case
Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom's Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too.
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case
Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance.
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case
Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case
According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday.
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case
Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.
iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case
iPhone 16 Pro Max is set to boost battery capacity by up to 10 percent, with exciting updates anticipated. (Apple)

The upcoming iPhone 16 series, slated for a September release, has become a hot topic in tech circles with numerous leaks surfacing. One prominent leak suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could see a significant increase in battery capacity.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions, Apple is set to enhance the energy density of the battery cells in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This improvement promises longer battery life without altering the physical size of the battery.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here's everything we know so far

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Stainless Steel Battery Case (Rumoured)

Kuo explained in a recent update that the enhanced energy density of the battery cells may lead to higher operating temperatures. To counteract potential overheating issues, Apple plans to introduce a stainless steel battery case, a novel thermal solution for the iPhone series.

While stainless steel may not be as effective in heat dissipation as aluminium, it offers superior durability and corrosion resistance. This choice not only aids in heat dissipation but also provides enhanced protection for the battery and the iPhone system as a whole.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here's everything we know so far

Moreover, Kuo highlighted that using a stainless steel battery case will simplify the battery removal process, which aligns with future regulatory requirements in the European Union for mobile phone batteries.

The successful mass production and positive feedback of this new battery design, which combines upgraded energy density with the stainless steel case, could pave the way for its adoption in all new iPhone models by the second half of 2025.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iPhone 15 Pro now

Rumours Surrounding the iPhone 16 Series

Beyond battery enhancements, rumours suggest other intriguing updates for the iPhone 16 series. These include the replacement of physical buttons with touch-sensitive equivalents that simulate a press using haptic feedback. Additionally, there's speculation about a shift to a vertical camera layout and the potential availability of the customizable Action button across all models.

On the other hand, Leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone 16 and Plus models might come equipped with the A18 chip, while the Pro versions could boast an even more powerful A18 Pro chip. Display sizes are anticipated to remain consistent at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for the standard and Plus models, respectively, while improvements in refresh rates could enhance user experience across the board.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 13:19 IST
