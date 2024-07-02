iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case- All details

The upcoming iPhone 16 series, slated for a September release, has become a hot topic in tech circles with numerous leaks surfacing. One prominent leak suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could see a significant increase in battery capacity.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions, Apple is set to enhance the energy density of the battery cells in the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This improvement promises longer battery life without altering the physical size of the battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Stainless Steel Battery Case (Rumoured)

Kuo explained in a recent update that the enhanced energy density of the battery cells may lead to higher operating temperatures. To counteract potential overheating issues, Apple plans to introduce a stainless steel battery case, a novel thermal solution for the iPhone series.

While stainless steel may not be as effective in heat dissipation as aluminium, it offers superior durability and corrosion resistance. This choice not only aids in heat dissipation but also provides enhanced protection for the battery and the iPhone system as a whole.

Moreover, Kuo highlighted that using a stainless steel battery case will simplify the battery removal process, which aligns with future regulatory requirements in the European Union for mobile phone batteries.

The successful mass production and positive feedback of this new battery design, which combines upgraded energy density with the stainless steel case, could pave the way for its adoption in all new iPhone models by the second half of 2025.

Rumours Surrounding the iPhone 16 Series

Beyond battery enhancements, rumours suggest other intriguing updates for the iPhone 16 series. These include the replacement of physical buttons with touch-sensitive equivalents that simulate a press using haptic feedback. Additionally, there's speculation about a shift to a vertical camera layout and the potential availability of the customizable Action button across all models.

On the other hand, Leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone 16 and Plus models might come equipped with the A18 chip, while the Pro versions could boast an even more powerful A18 Pro chip. Display sizes are anticipated to remain consistent at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches for the standard and Plus models, respectively, while improvements in refresh rates could enhance user experience across the board.