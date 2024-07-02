iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far

Apple is yet to announce the launch of the iPhone 16 series which usually takes place in September, based on previous trends. While the launch is two months away, the leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone devices have been circulating rapidly, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may announce. If you have been waiting for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, then we have collected all the speculated details of all four models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Know what's coming ahead of home.

iPhone 16 series design and display

This year, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are speculated to get a new vertical camera alignment with a pill-shaped camera module. Apple may be planning to bring a vertical camera module for capturing spatial videos and photos that will be aligned with the Vision Pro Headset. Additionally, the standard models are also getting the new Action Button which is also available in iPhone 15 Pro models. Furthermore, All four models are expected to feature a new Capture Button. Apart from these changes, no other major change is expected in terms of the design perspective.

For display, Apple is expected to bring bigger screen sizes for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Based on rumours, the iPhone may get a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display respectively. The weight of the iPhones is also expected to increase by a few grams.

Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 to integrate similar M14 OLED display

According to an ETNews report, the Pixel 9 series is expected to be equipped with the newest Samsung OLED technology called “M14.” On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to integrate the M14 display technology to improve the viewing experience. However, the vanilla iPhone 16 model will continue to feature the M12 display. Reportedly, Samsung has already started the production of OLED screens for both Apple and Google based on order and requirements.

iPhone 16 cameras

While the rumours about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus cameras are slim, they are expected to get similar 48MP camera sensors. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get some major upgrades in Ultra-wide and Telephoto cameras.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro model will likely feature an improved 48MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, MacRumors reported that the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements that will significantly improve telephoto and ultra-wide lens performance. Additionally, both the upcoming Pro models are expected to offer 5x Telephoto lenses and the Pro Max model may come with a super telephoto periscope camera with up to 300mm focal length.

iPhone 16 series performance, software, and battery

This Apple is expected to bring significant changes in terms of performance and user experience with software and battery life. Reports claim that the iPhone 16 standard model will likely feature the A18 chipset, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro model are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset. Both the processors are expected to have more cores and an upgraded Neural Engine that will allow the smartphone to process AI and machine learning tasks.

In terms of software, Apple will be integrating the upcoming iOS 18 update which has several customisable features for several iPhone apps such as Messages, Photos, Notes, Siri, and others. Furthermore, we may also see Apple Intelligence in the upcoming iPhone 16 series which may drastically improve the user experience in terms of automating several tasks.

Lastly, in terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 series is rumoured to get upgraded batteries with faster charging support from 20W to 40W.

