 iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to debut this September with upgraded specs, features, design, and AI features. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 14:06 IST
Icon
iPhone hacked? 5 ‘red flags’ that you should not ignore
iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far
1/5 1. Battery drain and heating up issues - One of the major indications of your iPhone being hacked or infected with spyware is if you're experiencing severe battery drain. When software tracks and monitors your phone calls and text messages, you might start to see your battery drain off faster and your phone may even heat up. You can check which app is consuming the most battery in your iPhone settings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Increased mobile data usage - You can check the data consumed by apps on your iPhone to detect any abnormal data usage. If you suddenly find yourself low on mobile data, then it could be an indication that a discreet service might be using data on your phone. You must identify and get rid of it. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Unknown apps - If you've recently come across any app on your iPhone that you did not install, then it might be a hint that your iPhone is infected by spyware. Aside from bloatware, some of the apps might be disguised with unassuming names or might even be hidden from the app drawer. Keep a check on any apps that you do not recognize and uninstall them. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far
4/5 4. iPhone slowdown- If your iPhone performance has recently taken a hit, you can't load webpages properly, or you have to keep restarting your phone to make it run faster, then the device may have been compromised by malicious software that is running in the background. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far
5/5 5. Apps on iPhone frequently stop working - If well-known apps that you regularly use, like WhatsApp, or Instagram have begun to freeze, stop responding or simply exit without an explanation, your iPhone may have run out of memory because of malicious software that may be using up your its resources. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far
icon View all Images
iPhone 16 series launching soon, check out its expected specs and features. (Bloomberg)

Apple is yet to announce the launch of the iPhone 16 series which usually takes place in September, based on previous trends. While the launch is two months away, the leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone devices have been circulating rapidly, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may announce. If you have been waiting for the launch of the iPhone 16 series, then we have collected all the speculated details of all four models, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Know what's coming ahead of home. 

iPhone 16 series design and display 

This year, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are speculated to get a new vertical camera alignment with a pill-shaped camera module. Apple may be planning to bring a vertical camera module for capturing spatial videos and photos that will be aligned with the Vision Pro Headset. Additionally, the standard models are also getting the new Action Button which is also available in iPhone 15 Pro models. Furthermore, All four models are expected to feature a new Capture Button. Apart from these changes, no other major change is expected in terms of the design perspective.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹82,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.62 inches Display Size
₹98,990
Check details
Apple iPhone SE 5
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹52,990
Check details

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iPhone 15 Pro now

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, Apple is expected to bring bigger screen sizes for iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Based on rumours, the iPhone may get a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display respectively. The weight of the iPhones is also expected to increase by a few grams. 

Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 to integrate similar M14 OLED display 

According to an ETNews report, the Pixel 9 series is expected to be equipped with the newest Samsung OLED technology called “M14.” On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to integrate the M14 display technology to improve the viewing experience. However, the vanilla iPhone 16 model will continue to feature the M12 display. Reportedly, Samsung has already started the production of OLED screens for both Apple and Google based on order and requirements. 

Also read: iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union

iPhone 16 cameras

While the rumours about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus cameras are slim, they are expected to get similar 48MP camera sensors. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get some major upgrades in Ultra-wide and Telephoto cameras.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro model will likely feature an improved 48MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, MacRumors reported that the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass elements and six plastic elements that will significantly improve telephoto and ultra-wide lens performance. Additionally, both the upcoming Pro models are expected to offer 5x Telephoto lenses and the Pro Max model may come with a super telephoto periscope camera with up to 300mm focal length. 

Also read: Flagship smartphone launches expected in H2 2024

iPhone 16 series performance, software, and battery

This Apple is expected to bring significant changes in terms of performance and user experience with software and battery life. Reports claim that the iPhone 16 standard model will likely feature the A18 chipset, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro model are expected to be powered by the  A18 Pro chipset. Both the processors are expected to have more cores and an upgraded Neural Engine that will allow the smartphone to process AI and machine learning tasks. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to expect from Apple's next ‘big' phone

In terms of software, Apple will be integrating the upcoming iOS 18 update which has several customisable features for several iPhone apps such as Messages, Photos, Notes, Siri, and others. Furthermore, we may also see Apple Intelligence in the upcoming iPhone 16 series which may drastically improve the user experience in terms of automating several tasks. 

Lastly, in terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 series is rumoured to get upgraded batteries with faster charging support from 20W to 40W. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 09:39 IST
Trending: iphone 16 pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iphone 15 pro now jio, airtel 5g data prices compared: old vs new plans- old vs new plans compared amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new reliance jio 5g mobile data prices to be increased from 3 july: existing vs new plan price compared iphone 15, poco f6, motorola edge 50 pro and more get big discounts during flipkart june sale samsung galaxy s24, realme gt 6 and more: here are top 5 ai smartphones with advanced features motorola edge 50 ultra review: a premium smartphone at 59,999- is it worth it? pixel 9 launch to now happen on august 13 as google wants to avoid conflict with iphone 16 event in september don’t wait for apple intelligence: here are 5 ai tricks you can use on your iphone right away oppo f27 pro plus 5g comes with triple ip ratings: what it means for users and how is ip69 better than ip68, ip66?
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here’s everything we know so far
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience
Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies

Why has Rockstar Games avoided making GTA or Red Dead Redemption movies despite popular demand?
Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge

Rockstar Games to reintroduce GTA Online Heist challenge with new rewards and content in 2024
GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release

GTA Online adds Vice City inspired missions and more exciting content ahead of GTA 6 release
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
From Samsung Galaxy S24 to Realme GT 6: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets