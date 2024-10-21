iPhone 16 Pro users facing another big issue, iOS 18.1 release can’t fix it

iPhone 16 Pro has been a part of the news due to several bugs spotted by users since its launch in September. Joining the list of problems is another big issue that is now bothering iPhone 16 Pro users. As per complaints on platforms including Reddit, MacRumors forums, and the Apple Support Communities, a few iPhone 16 Pro models freeze unexpectedly and then reboot.

A few of the bugs spotted earlier were fixed by Apple with iOS 18.0.1 release and iOS 18.1 beta update. Despite updates to iOS 18.0.1 and iOS 18.1 beta aimed at resolving bugs, affected users continue to experience unresponsive screens that lead to abrupt reboots. The problem appears to occur without warning, often when users are navigating apps or even while the device is in StandBy mode.

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Why do all new Apple devices, including iPhone 16 models and iPad mini, feature 8GB RAM?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Reports indicate that the issues primarily affect the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, suggesting that the Pro versions may be more susceptible to this glitch. For some users, these disruptions have become frustratingly frequent, with reports of anywhere from 10 to 20 crashes in a single day.

While Apple has been responsive to some complaints, offering replacement devices to early users, many have found that the problems persist even with new units. Some users have discovered that performing a fresh install of iOS—without restoring from an iCloud backup—has alleviated the issue, indicating that there might be a bug related to the iCloud service itself.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models

The ongoing issues have sparked conversations within the Apple community, with many users keen to share their experiences and potential solutions. As frustration grows, customers are left seeking answers from Apple, hoping for a definitive fix to this recurring problem.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!