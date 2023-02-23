    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 16 Ultra: Price to specifications, check the likely new beefy avatar

    iPhone 16 Ultra, to be launched in 2024, is expected to be the most expensive model of the iPhone 16 series. Here are the price and feature details we know so far.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 19:23 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 16 Ultra. (Representative image) (AFP)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 16 Ultra. (Representative image) (AFP)

    After the launch of iPhone 14 series in 2022, Apple is expected to roll out the iPhone 15 lineup this year. However, amid much speculation regarding the expected features of the iPhone 15 series, several experts have also revealed a lot about the iPhone 16 series, which may hit the market in 2024. Fans' expectations from iPhone 16 are sky-high. The Apple iPhone 16 lineup may have five models, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra.

    The iPhone 16 Ultra will be the most expensive model of the series and will be equipped with top-of-the-line features. Here is what the reports and leaks inform about the iPhone 16 Ultra.

    iPhone 16 Ultra features

    The iPhone 16 Ultra is expected to offer features well beyond those available with the current iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro models. However, there is not much information available about the new additions that Apple might introduce with the Ultra model, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared some possibilities, according to a report by MacRumors.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The iPhone 16 Ultra can get additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a bigger display, and even a portless design without a Lightning or USB-C port. Also, according to the report, "The iPhone Ultra would presumably be modeled after the Apple Watch Ultra."

    iPhone 16 Ultra price

    Though there is more than a year's time for the launch of the iPhone 16 Series, the Ultra phone will obviously, cost you more than the launch price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was launched at a starting price of $1,099. iPhone 15 Pro Max may retain this pricing, but things are quite uncertain about what will happen by the time iPhone 16 launch happens. Of course, Ultra will have a higher price tag than Pro Max.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 19:23 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 16 Ultra: Price to specifications, check the likely new beefy avatar
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone Photographic Styles
    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing
    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new