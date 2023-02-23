iPhone 16 Ultra: Price to specifications, check the likely new beefy avatar

After the launch of iPhone 14 series in 2022, Apple is expected to roll out the iPhone 15 lineup this year. However, amid much speculation regarding the expected features of the iPhone 15 series, several experts have also revealed a lot about the iPhone 16 series, which may hit the market in 2024. Fans' expectations from iPhone 16 are sky-high. The Apple iPhone 16 lineup may have five models, including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Ultra.

The iPhone 16 Ultra will be the most expensive model of the series and will be equipped with top-of-the-line features. Here is what the reports and leaks inform about the iPhone 16 Ultra.

iPhone 16 Ultra features

The iPhone 16 Ultra is expected to offer features well beyond those available with the current iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro models. However, there is not much information available about the new additions that Apple might introduce with the Ultra model, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared some possibilities, according to a report by MacRumors.

The iPhone 16 Ultra can get additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a bigger display, and even a portless design without a Lightning or USB-C port. Also, according to the report, "The iPhone Ultra would presumably be modeled after the Apple Watch Ultra."

iPhone 16 Ultra price

Though there is more than a year's time for the launch of the iPhone 16 Series, the Ultra phone will obviously, cost you more than the launch price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was launched at a starting price of $1,099. iPhone 15 Pro Max may retain this pricing, but things are quite uncertain about what will happen by the time iPhone 16 launch happens. Of course, Ultra will have a higher price tag than Pro Max.