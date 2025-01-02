iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades we expect this year

The year 2024 was quite big for the smartphone industry, as we advanced with artificial intelligence and camera technology. Now, as the new year has arrived, we expect another year of growing technological advancement. While brands such as Samsung and Google have upscaled their AI race, Apple is yet to meet user experience in the space of AI. However, with the launch of the iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence, the company has showcased slow but steady growth. Now, as we wait for the launch of the iPhone 17 series, there are several things that we expect or want to see in the upcoming models. Therefore, here's a comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max that highlights the 5 biggest upgrades that we expect this year.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro set for BIG design changes in 2025- Here's what we know

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: New look, new design:



In 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro Max retained a very similar design to its predecessor, showcasing very minor changes in the looks and feel. However, the Desert Titanium model for iPhone 16 Pro Max grabbed much attention in the flagship market. Now, as we wait for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, reports have suggested a new rear panel design with the new camera module. Reportedly, the upcoming Pro Max model could horizontally-placed camera module built with aluminium. Therefore, the rear panel could be divided into two parts. Additionally, there are also speculation about Apple discarding the use of titanium frames.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Better selfies, upgraded telephoto lens

With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple introduced a new 48MP Fusion camera and an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera, providing improved image quality and performance. Now, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we expect that Apple could bring an upgraded telephoto lens. Reports suggest that the upcoming model could feature a 48MP telephoto lens with improved optical zoom. Additionally, Apple may finally upgrade the selfie camera by introducing a 24MP sensor to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro: After a month with the iPhone 16 Pro, here's what I'd like to see next

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: More powerful and capable

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched with Apple's own A18 Pro chip fabricated with a 3nm process. The smartphone also offered 8GB RAM, for improved AI processing. Now, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we expected a new A19 Pro chip with upgraded RAM for the new Apple Intelligence features. Reportedly, the new Pro chip could be built on TSMC's 2nm processes, offering faster and more reliable performance.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Better battery life

Battery life is one of the main struggles for Apple as every year there is no upgrade. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is backed by a 4685 mAh battery, offering up to 18 hours of battery life. Now, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we expect a slight boost to the battery life with new chipset and improved configurations. Additionally, the charging speed for the new model could also experience a boost, as we have been using a similar adapter for over years now

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: iOS 19 with new Apple Intelligence features

Lastly, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple will officially roll out the iOS 19 update. However, we will get a glimpse of the new software and updates at June's WWDC 2025 event. With the new software update, we could also see new AI features limited to the latest iPhone 17 series. Therefore, we must keep an eye on the new software updates for Apple.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!