iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

iPhone 17 Pro models have become a major part of discussion due to speculation surrounding design revamp. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro have showcased a horizontally placed camera bar similar to Google Pixel 9 models. This has created much doubt in buyers' minds over what Apple has been planning for its new generation flagship model. Now, in a new leak, the potential iPhone 17 Pro camera design has been tipped in a 3D render, giving us a glimpse of what the new camera bar will look like ahead of the September launch.

iPhone 17 Pro camera bar design

Over the past few weeks, talks surrounding iPhone 17 Pro models have started to circulate gradually. As of now, it is speculated that Apple may eliminate the use of titanium for the aluminium frame. It is also suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro camera bar will be built with aluminium instead of glass, which could be a major revamp. Now, the popular YouTube channel Front Page Tech has showcased a new 3D render of a potential iPhone 17 Pro camera bar design in its new video.

The rendered image showcased a horizontally placed rectangular camera bar housing three camera sensors on the left as the current iPhone 16 Pro models. However, the LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor have been shifted to the right side of the camera bar. The video also sheds light on the two-tone iPhone 17 Pro design and suggests that tipsters have misinterpreted the design. It was also revealed that the smartphone will retain a single colour scheme, however, the camera module could be slightly darker in shade.

While, the renders look quite promising, note that it has been designed based on the rumoured information. Therefore, take it with a grain of salt as the final design may differ during the official launch. As of now, we still have a few months before the iPhone 17 series launch and we will have to wait till Apple makes any official announcement about the upgrades.

