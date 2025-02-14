iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details

iPhone 17 Pro camera module design tipped in a new 3D render. Here’s what the upcoming iPhone may look like.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 12:23 IST
iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details
iPhone 17 Pro may get a major design revamp, here’s what we know so far. (FPT/ YouTube)

iPhone 17 Pro models have become a major part of discussion due to speculation surrounding design revamp. Over the past few weeks, leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro have showcased a horizontally placed camera bar similar to Google Pixel 9 models. This has created much doubt in buyers' minds over what Apple has been planning for its new generation flagship model. Now, in a new leak, the potential iPhone 17 Pro camera design has been tipped in a 3D render, giving us a glimpse of what the new camera bar will look like ahead of the September launch. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max may get this big display upgrade- Here's everything we know

More about Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.62 inches Display Size
₹98,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 17 Pro camera bar design

Over the past few weeks, talks surrounding iPhone 17 Pro models have started to circulate gradually. As of now, it is speculated that Apple may eliminate the use of titanium for the aluminium frame. It is also suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro camera bar will be built with aluminium instead of glass, which could be a major revamp. Now, the popular YouTube channel Front Page Tech has showcased a new 3D render of a potential iPhone 17 Pro camera bar design in its new video

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The rendered image showcased a horizontally placed rectangular camera bar housing three camera sensors on the left as the current iPhone 16 Pro models. However, the LED flash, microphone, and LiDAR sensor have been shifted to the right side of the camera bar. The video also sheds light on the two-tone iPhone 17 Pro design and suggests that tipsters have misinterpreted the design. It was also revealed that the smartphone will retain a single colour scheme, however, the camera module could be slightly darker in shade. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4, Vivo V50, and more smartphones launching next week (February 2025)

While, the renders look quite promising, note that it has been designed based on the rumoured information. Therefore, take it with a grain of salt as the final design may differ during the official launch. As of now, we still have a few months before the iPhone 17 series launch and we will have to wait till Apple makes any official announcement about the upgrades.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 12:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Pro camera design tipped with new camera module- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2 tops download charts, outshines new titles amid GTA 6 anticipation
Valorant Mobile

Valorant Mobile: Release timeline, features, gameplay leaks, and what to expect in 2025
PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, and more - PlayStation February 2025 Plus game catalogue is here
GTA 6 discord server

Rockstar Games surprises fans with official ‘Discord server’ featuring exclusive GTA 6 channel and updates
GTA 6 PC release

GTA 6 PC release teased by Take-Two CEO, hints at future launch after console debut

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets