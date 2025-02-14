iPhone 17 Pro Max may get this big display upgrade- Here’s everything we know

iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to get a smaller Dynamic Island with metalens technology. Here’s everything you need to know about this display upgrade.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Feb 14 2025
iPhone 17 Pro Max may get this big display upgrade- Here’s everything we know
iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get an exclusive display upgrade, here’s what we know so far. (REUTERS)

iPhone 17 Pro Max has been in talks for a major design revamp with a new camera module and build. Apart from a design upgrade, the smartphone is also rumoured to get this exclusive display enhancement which many buyers may appreciate. In a leak analyst Jeff Pu highlighted the iPhone 17 Pro Max models will likely get smaller Dynamic Island. However, later the rumours were dismissed claiming that the new display technology may not arrive until 2026 and all iPhone 17 models will come with a similar Dynamic Island. Now, we have a greater understanding of what may come iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max display

Over the past few months, we have been hearing about Apple's plan to integrate a new metalens technology into the display that will enable the company to reduce Dynamic Island's size. Earlier the technology was expected to be integrated in all iPhone 17 models. However, now this display upgrade may only come to iPhone 17 Pro Max, reducing the size of the Dynamic Island. This rumour is backed by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, backing analyst Jeff Pu's early claims. 

It is not very unusual for the iPhone Pro Ma model to retain exclusive features. Many times Apple has introduced camera upgrades exclusively to Pro Max. However, if this current rumour is true, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may look visually different from other models in the series. The tipster also revealed that the iPad Pro and foldable iPad will likely come with metalens technology despite the fact that they do not feature a Dynamic Island. However, it may result in thinner bezels. 

iPhone 17 Pro Max: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to get a new rear panel design with a new camera module along with a glass and aluminium build. The smartphone is expected to get an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens with enhanced zooming capabilities. It may also get a new 24MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip paired with upgraded 12GB RAM. 

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 08:33 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets