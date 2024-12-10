iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…

After the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 series have been in talks for a major performance upgrade with A19 and A20 chips. Earlier, there were rumours surrounding TSMC's 2-nanometer chip for iPhone 17. However, the process has been delayed for 2026. Therefore, the A20 chip is expected to be built with a 2nm process, which is reportedly quite complex and expensive. Now, a new leak has been surfacing online that claims that the iPhone 18 Pro model may get a significant price hike due to the new and advanced chip. Know what the 2026 iPhone models have in store for users.

iPhone 18 Pro price hike prediction

Reportedly, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may come with an A20 Pro chip which is expected to be fabricated with TSMC's 2nm process. This shift could upgrade the smartphone's performance in several ways. Now, this shift has curated speculations about price hikes. Now, according to Ctee's report, a 2nm chip could cost Apple $85 per iPhone application processor, up from 50$ for 3nm chips. This showcases a significant 70% price hike, which will also likely affect the consumer price for iPhone 18 pro models.

The report further highlighted that Apple is expected to be the first adopter of the new chip technology, despite being the costliest technology. Later companies such as Intel, AMD, MediaTek, and Qualcomm are likely to join the race as well. However, it was highlighted that Apple may stick to 3nm chips for the non-pro iPhone 18 models.

iPhone 18 Pro leaks

While the iPhone 18 Pro models are more than a year away from their official launch, rumours suggest that the smartphones may come with an under-screen Face ID sensor which is expected to reduce the size of Dynamic Island. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro models will likely get a new variable aperture wide-angle lens that may impact the image quality with improved sharpness, focus, and depth. However, to know what Apple has planned, we will have to wait till September 2026.

