iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…

iPhone 18 Pro will likely get a major price hike due to the new 2nm chip process, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 10:23 IST
iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…
iPhone 18 Pro will likley get a major performance upgrade but at a hefty cost, check details. (HT Tech)

After the launch of the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 series have been in talks for a major performance upgrade with A19 and A20 chips. Earlier, there were rumours surrounding TSMC's 2-nanometer chip for iPhone 17. However, the process has been delayed for 2026. Therefore, the A20 chip is expected to be built with a 2nm process, which is reportedly quite complex and expensive. Now, a new leak has been surfacing online that claims that the iPhone 18 Pro model may get a significant price hike due to the new and advanced chip. Know what the 2026 iPhone models have in store for users.

Also read: iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…

More about Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹169,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 18 Pro price hike prediction

Reportedly, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may come with an A20 Pro chip which is expected to be fabricated with TSMC's 2nm process. This shift could upgrade the smartphone's performance in several ways. Now, this shift has curated speculations about price hikes. Now, according to Ctee's report, a 2nm chip could cost Apple $85 per iPhone application processor, up from 50$ for 3nm chips. This showcases a significant 70% price hike, which will also likely affect the consumer price for iPhone 18 pro models. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report further highlighted that Apple is expected to be the first adopter of the new chip technology, despite being the costliest technology. Later companies such as Intel, AMD, MediaTek, and Qualcomm are likely to join the race as well. However, it was highlighted that Apple may stick to 3nm chips for the non-pro iPhone 18 models. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

iPhone 18 Pro leaks

While the iPhone 18 Pro models are more than a year away from their official launch, rumours suggest that the smartphones may come with an under-screen Face ID sensor which is expected to reduce the size of Dynamic Island. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro models will likely get a new variable aperture wide-angle lens that may impact the image quality with improved sharpness, focus, and depth. However, to know what Apple has planned, we will have to wait till September 2026. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 10:23 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 18 Pro tipped to cost a lot more, big reason for price hike is…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets