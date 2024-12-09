iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 6.25mm slim, here’s how Apple may achieve this new height by introducing an ultra-slim iPhone model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 09 2024, 09:56 IST
Icon
iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here’s what to expect
iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
1/5 Next year, Apple may not release the “Plus” variant as it may introduce a new slimmer iPhone 17 model with some eye-catching features. The model is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air and it is expected to have a slimmer profile in comparison to other iPhone 17 models launching next year. Now, several leaks about the smartphone have surfaced showcasing RAM, camera, and other details for the smartphone.  (AppleInsider)
iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
2/5 In a recent report by MacRumors,  analyst Jeff Pu reconfirmed previously leaked details about the iPhone 17 Air. The details included that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.1-inch display with Face ID feature an aluminium frame, similar to the standard iPhone 16 models. It may also come with a new design which has not been featured in Apple’s flagship series smartphone.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
3/5 Apart from design, the iPhone 17 Air is also rumoured to be powered by the A19 chip which will likely be fabricated by TSMC 3nm process. With a powerful chipset, Apple may also offer 8GB of RAM and an Apple-designed 5G modem. However, the new 5G chip may first debut with the iPhone SE 4 model. Therefore, with powerful performance upgrades, users can experience a slimmer iPhone with all the flagship features. (Unsplash)
iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
4/5 In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will likely come with a single rear camera instead of a dual camera setup in standard iPhone 16 models. This is being done to reduce the weight and thickness of the smartphone. Reportedly, the smartphone may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front-facing camera.  (AP)
iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
5/5 Apart from these upgrades, the iPhone 17 Air will also support Apple Intelligence which includes a suite of AI features. There are also possibilities that Apple may announce a new set of AI features. Now, we can only be certain about the smartphone’s name, features, and other details during the launch which is not expected until September 2025. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
icon View all Images
iPhone 17 Air thickness revealed, here’s what to expect. (AppleInsider)

As we are heading to the last few days of 2024, several leaks surrounding new tech launches of 2025 have been circulating on the internet. However, one of the most talked about launches for 2025 is the new iPhone 17 Air model. As Apple prepares to launch the ultra-slim iPhone, tipsters have been quite vigilant to share every new information emerging regarding the device. Now, in a new leak, the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air was tipped to be 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro model. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model. 

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing this week: iPhone users to get new, powerful AI features on…

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹119,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 17
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹81,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details

iPhone 17 Air thickness 

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be about 2mm slimmer than the current iPhone 16 Pro model. For reference, the iPhone 16 Po is 8.25mm in thickness, therefore, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 could be 6.25mm thick. If the rumours are true then the iPhone 17 Air could become the slimmest iPhone ever, beating the iPhone 6 with 6.9mm thickness. However, with a slimmer design, the smartphone will likely come with several compromises. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Gurman also highlighted that Apple may design a new chip specialised for iPhone 17 Air that will be more efficient in performance and will likely take less space. Therefore, this may allow Apple to fit other crucial components without any compromises such as battery, camera, or display. Apart from a new chip, Apple is also expected to integrate the custom 5G modem chip for improved connectivity. These new 5G chips will likely be smaller and more efficient than Qualcomm's 5G chips. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 vs Google Pixel 9a

As Apple is experimenting with new and slimmer products such as the iPad Air and now iPhone 17 Air, the company is closer to bringing foldable devices as it brings custom components for slimmer models. As of now, the company is taking its time in exploring the foldable ‌iPhone‌ technology, to bring a competitive model in the foldable market. 

Apart from the iPhone 17 Air's slimness, Apple is expected to bring the 120Hz ProMotion display. However, we may only get a 48MP single rear camera, which may come as a surprise to many fans, since the higher model consists of dual or triple camera setups. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Dec, 09:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins
GTA 6 trailer 2 release

GTA 6 trailer 2 release: Rockstar Games dev breaks silence
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 7: Dawn Voyage 2025 event rewards
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 new trailer release: Here’s what fans speculating on anniversary buzz

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets