iPhone 17 Air likely to be 2mm slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro: Check more details here

As we are heading to the last few days of 2024, several leaks surrounding new tech launches of 2025 have been circulating on the internet. However, one of the most talked about launches for 2025 is the new iPhone 17 Air model. As Apple prepares to launch the ultra-slim iPhone, tipsters have been quite vigilant to share every new information emerging regarding the device. Now, in a new leak, the slimness of the iPhone 17 Air was tipped to be 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro model. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model.

iPhone 17 Air thickness

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be about 2mm slimmer than the current iPhone 16 Pro model. For reference, the iPhone 16 Po is 8.25mm in thickness, therefore, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 could be 6.25mm thick. If the rumours are true then the iPhone 17 Air could become the slimmest iPhone ever, beating the iPhone 6 with 6.9mm thickness. However, with a slimmer design, the smartphone will likely come with several compromises.

Gurman also highlighted that Apple may design a new chip specialised for iPhone 17 Air that will be more efficient in performance and will likely take less space. Therefore, this may allow Apple to fit other crucial components without any compromises such as battery, camera, or display. Apart from a new chip, Apple is also expected to integrate the custom 5G modem chip for improved connectivity. These new 5G chips will likely be smaller and more efficient than Qualcomm's 5G chips.

As Apple is experimenting with new and slimmer products such as the iPad Air and now iPhone 17 Air, the company is closer to bringing foldable devices as it brings custom components for slimmer models. As of now, the company is taking its time in exploring the foldable ‌iPhone‌ technology, to bring a competitive model in the foldable market.

Apart from the iPhone 17 Air's slimness, Apple is expected to bring the 120Hz ProMotion display. However, we may only get a 48MP single rear camera, which may come as a surprise to many fans, since the higher model consists of dual or triple camera setups.

