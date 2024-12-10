Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…

iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…

iOS 18.2 release: While the exact release time may vary, updates typically roll out between 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 10 2024, 09:08 IST
iOS 18.2 release this week: iPhone users to get powerful AI features on…
To update to iOS 18.2, simply go to Settings, select General, and tap on Software Update. (9to5Mac)

iOS 18.2, is set to roll out this week, bringing a host of innovative features, including significant AI-powered upgrades. As one of the most anticipated updates in recent memory, iOS 18.2 promises to revolutionise the iPhone experience. Although an official release date has yet to be confirmed, sources suggest it could arrive between December 10 and 11, making it just days away.

AI Takes Centre Stage in iOS 18.2

The standout feature of iOS 18.2 is its emphasis on artificial intelligence, marking a bold step in Apple's ongoing integration of AI across its devices. The update introduces several exciting tools designed to enhance the user experience, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and an upgraded Siri with ChatGPT capabilities.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Genmoji and Image Playground: Personalised AI Features

One of the most talked-about additions is Genmoji, which allows users to create personalised emojis using artificial intelligence. This new feature promises to make messaging even more fun and expressive, enabling users to generate emojis that reflect their unique style. Additionally, Image Playground offers an exciting new way to create custom images. By simply describing an image in words, users can generate visuals based on their prompts, with the AI offering a variety of styles, from animations to illustrations.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Siri Gets Smarter with ChatGPT Integration

The most anticipated enhancement, however, is the integration of ChatGPT with Siri. By incorporating the powerful AI language model, Siri will now be able to answer more complex queries with greater accuracy. Whether you need help with a technical problem or are looking for creative inspiration, Siri will provide more sophisticated responses, all without the need for a separate ChatGPT account. This promises to make Siri a far more capable assistant.

Improved Performance and Updates to Native Apps

In addition to the AI-driven features, iOS 18.2 also brings performance improvements to Apple's native apps, including Photos and Mail. These updates aim to refine the overall user interface and streamline functionality, ensuring a smoother and more intuitive experience.

iOS 18.2: How to Update Your iPhone

To update to iOS 18.2, simply go to Settings, select General, and tap on Software Update. While the exact release time may vary, updates typically roll out between 10:30 PM and 11:00 PM in India.

Which Devices Will Support iOS 18.2?

Due to the advanced hardware required for the new AI features, iOS 18.2 will be available exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 models. Older iPhone versions may not support these cutting-edge tools.

As iOS 18.2 nears its release, iPhone users can look forward to a more dynamic and AI-powered mobile experience. Keep an eye out for the update—it's sure to make a big impact.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Dec, 09:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9: Pushpa 2 Ring event rewards
GTA Online Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Upcoming DLC brings new missions, characters, vehicles, and exciting adventures
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 8: Unlock Pushpa 2 special rewards and exclusive skins

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets