iPhone SE 3 to Samsung Galaxy S22, check the top Google Pixel 7a alternatives

Google is all set to launch the affordable variant of the Pixel 7 series and it is called the Google Pixel 7a. However, if you are looking for alternatives, here are some of the considerable options- iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, Samsung Galaxy S22, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 13:04 IST
Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
Nothing Phone (1)
1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8
4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
image caption
5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 6
7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
View all Images
Here are the 5 best Google Pixel 7a alternatives you can try. (Unsplash)

If you are not being able to buy the Google Pixel 7 series due to its high cost, its affordable version Google Pixel 7a, which is soon to be launched, can be a good choice. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a under its mid-range segment smartphones on May 10 at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. The phone is expected to come up with several amazing premium specs and features. With the Google Pixel 7a, Google is all set to bring Face Unlock support to its affordable phone which is expected to be priced around Rs. 40000.

The Google Pixel 7a is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13. The phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will likely be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support. The device is also expected to take cues from the main Pixel 7 design.

However, if you are looking for some of the best Google Pixel 7a alternatives, you can check out the list below:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Apple iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3: Running on A15 Bionic Chipset, the iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display; a 12MP Rear Camera along with a 7MP Front Camera, and offers amazing battery life and pleasant overall performance. The phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 49900 (64GB storage variant).

B09V44MF6K

2. Samsung Galaxy S22: The phone offers premium features and specification with a satisfactory performance. Currently available at Rs. 50390 (8GB+128GB storage variant) on Flipkart, the phone runs on Octa Core chipset, and gets a 6.1 inch Full HD+ Display. It also sports a triple rear camera (50MP + 12MP + 10MP) along with a 10MP front camera and a 3700mAh battery.

B09SH8QD3G

3. Google Pixel 6a: The 6GB+128GB variant of the Pixel 6a is currently available on Pixel 6a for Rs. 27999 and runs on Google Tensor. The phone gets a 6.1 full HD+ display, 4410mAh battery and houses a dual rear camera setup of 12.2MP+12MP along with a selfie camera of 8MP.

B0B3PQPNKS

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Running on Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G, the 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently available for Rs. 36799 on Amazon. The phone gets a 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4500mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup.

B0C1Z8WTS6

5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Priced at Rs. 45999, the phone runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and gets a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display. It features a triple rear camera setup of (50MP + 8MP + 2MP0 along with a front camera of 32MP and a 4500mAh battery.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 13:03 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone SE 3 to Samsung Galaxy S22, check the top Google Pixel 7a alternatives
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets