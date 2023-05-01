iPhone SE 3 to Samsung Galaxy S22, check the top Google Pixel 7a alternatives

If you are not being able to buy the Google Pixel 7 series due to its high cost, its affordable version Google Pixel 7a, which is soon to be launched, can be a good choice. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7a under its mid-range segment smartphones on May 10 at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. The phone is expected to come up with several amazing premium specs and features. With the Google Pixel 7a, Google is all set to bring Face Unlock support to its affordable phone which is expected to be priced around Rs. 40000.

The Google Pixel 7a is likely to get a 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Tensor G2 and running on Android 13. The phone is also likely to get a 64MP Sony IMX787 OIS along with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera lens and a 10.8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 7a will likely be equipped with a 4500mAH battery and a 5W wireless charging support. The device is also expected to take cues from the main Pixel 7 design.

However, if you are looking for some of the best Google Pixel 7a alternatives, you can check out the list below:

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

1. Apple iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3: Running on A15 Bionic Chipset, the iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display; a 12MP Rear Camera along with a 7MP Front Camera, and offers amazing battery life and pleasant overall performance. The phone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 49900 (64GB storage variant).

B09V44MF6K

2. Samsung Galaxy S22: The phone offers premium features and specification with a satisfactory performance. Currently available at Rs. 50390 (8GB+128GB storage variant) on Flipkart, the phone runs on Octa Core chipset, and gets a 6.1 inch Full HD+ Display. It also sports a triple rear camera (50MP + 12MP + 10MP) along with a 10MP front camera and a 3700mAh battery.

B09SH8QD3G

3. Google Pixel 6a: The 6GB+128GB variant of the Pixel 6a is currently available on Pixel 6a for Rs. 27999 and runs on Google Tensor. The phone gets a 6.1 full HD+ display, 4410mAh battery and houses a dual rear camera setup of 12.2MP+12MP along with a selfie camera of 8MP.

B0B3PQPNKS

4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Running on Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G, the 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently available for Rs. 36799 on Amazon. The phone gets a 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4500mAh battery and houses a triple rear camera setup.

B0C1Z8WTS6

5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro: Priced at Rs. 45999, the phone runs on Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and gets a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display. It features a triple rear camera setup of (50MP + 8MP + 2MP0 along with a front camera of 32MP and a 4500mAh battery.