The iPhone SE 4, or the iPhone 16e, or whatever Apple ends up calling it, is expected to be released later this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This follows a multitude of leaks surrounding the phone, meaning we now have a fairly clear picture of what Apple is likely to bring to the table. This includes its specifications, which could rival some of the best Android phones and even top-end iPhones. Additionally, the phone's design was recently leaked by case maker Spigen.

That said, there is one key area that could pose a significant challenge to flagship Android phones, and even Apple's own iPhone 16 series. What is it? Well, it's the performance that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to deliver, thanks to the Apple A18 chipset.

What can we expect from the iPhone SE 4's performance?

If the iPhone SE 4 comes equipped with the Apple A18 chipset, even premium Android mid-range devices and some flagship models could struggle to keep up.

The iPhone SE 4 is reportedly expected to be priced around $500 (approximately ₹50,000– ₹60,000 in the Indian market). When you consider the Android phones available in this price range, they mostly come with upper mid-range processors (some exceptions do get Snapdragon 8 Elite). But if Apple launches the iPhone SE 4 with the A18 chipset, the same one found in the iPhone 16, it would mark a significant leap in performance for the SE lineup.

Given that this latest processor is based on Apple's 3nm architecture and supports advanced features like Apple Intelligence, having flagship-level performance in a device as compact as the iPhone SE 4 could be a major advantage for Apple. In fact, it could even cannibalise sales of the iPhone 16, particularly for users who are primarily interested in trying out Apple Intelligence.

Moreover, customers wouldn't necessarily have to spend ₹70,000– ₹80,000 on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 or the OnePlus 13, as the iPhone SE 4 might offer similar performance at a much lower price, albeit with slightly inferior hardware.

iPhone SE 4 Expected Specifications: Is the Single-Camera Setup a Deal Breaker?

As for the rest of the specifications, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, housing the notch found on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models. This will, of course, include Face ID biometrics, finally replacing Touch ID. The overall design is also expected to resemble that of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

That being said, a major miss (or not) on the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the camera system. Based on leaks so far, Apple is likely to include only a single-camera setup. But will this be a deal-breaker? We don't think so. Why? Because a single high-quality camera can often be more capable and reliable than a dual-camera setup that offers neither great wide-angle nor ultra-wide shots (often seen in some Android devices).

Additionally, Apple introduced a new camera technology called ‘Fusion Camera' with the iPhone 16 series, which enables optical-quality shots at zoom levels like 2x. While this is no true replacement for an optical zoom lens, it still delivers better results than traditional digital zoom. So, it's possible that the iPhone SE 4 will offer high-quality 2x zoom shots. Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see what Apple officially brings to the table.