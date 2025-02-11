OnePlus India has announced brand-new offers as part of its Red Rush Sale, which kicks off today, February 11, and will run until February 16. The sale gives buyers access to bank offers, EMI schemes, and discounts on various products, including flagship devices like the OnePlus 13 series, the OnePlus Nord series, and more. OnePlus states that this sale has been designed to give back to community members for their support and trust in the brand at large.

OnePlus Red Rush Sale Live on These Platforms

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Red Rush sale is live across OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus official experience stores, Amazon India, and other platforms, including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

Offers on OnePlus Devices

OnePlus 13 Series Offers

As part of the Red Rush Sale, OnePlus says that customers will be able to get an instant bank discount of ₹5,000 on OnePlus 13 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus 13R when buying with select bank credit cards. There is also a 24-month no-cost EMI option on credit cards. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000.

OnePlus 12 Offers

OnePlus 12 buyers can get an exclusive discount of ₹3,000 along with an instant bank discount of ₹4,000 on select cards. There is also a 12-month no-cost EMI option on Bajaj Finserv and other cards.

OnePlus Nord Series Offers

OnePlus Nord is available with a discount of ₹1,000 and an instant bank discount of ₹4,000 on selected cards. There is also a 9-month no-cost EMI option.

As for the OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite, there is a ₹1,000 discount on the OnePlus Nord CE4 with nine months of no-cost EMI. Buyers of the OnePlus Nord CE4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite can also get an instant bank discount of up to ₹2,000.

Discounts on OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R

There is a discount of ₹2,000 on the OnePlus Watch 2, along with an instant bank discount of ₹1,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

As for the OnePlus Watch 2R, there is a ₹3,000 discount along with an instant bank discount of ₹1,000, and it can also be purchased with a no-cost EMI option for up to 6-months.

Discounts on OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go

There is a discount of ₹2,000 on the OnePlus Pad 2 and ₹3,000 on the OnePlus Pad Go. Additionally, there is an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively, for both models. There is also an additional exchange bonus of ₹5,000 on the OnePlus Pad 2, and the device can be purchased with a no-cost EMI option for up to 9-months.

Discount on OnePlus Buds Pro 3

There is a discount on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, along with an instant bank discount, and there is also a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on select cards.