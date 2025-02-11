Official iPhone SE 4 renders leaked by case maker Spigen confirm key details

iPhone SE 4's alleged renders were briefly posted on Spigen’s website before being quickly taken down.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Feb 11 2025, 11:43 IST
Official iPhone SE 4 renders, leaked by case maker Spigen, confirm several key details
Leaked renders of the iPhone SE 4 with the Spine Ultra Hybrid case on top. (Spigen)

The iPhone SE 4 has already been subject to multiple leaks and is expected to launch later this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Now, ahead of the official release, we may have our first look at the iPhone SE 4's design, thanks to a leaked case from popular accessory maker Spigen. For those uninitiated, Spigen is a well-known brand that manufactures accessories for both Android and iPhones. It is one of the most popular case makers globally, and this latest leak comes through them. 

However, this wasn't an official reveal. Instead, the images were briefly posted on Spigen's website before being quickly taken down. But, of course, they made their way to various corners of the internet. Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like with the case on.

iPhone SE 4 Spigen Case Leak: What We Know

The leaked images show the phone inside Spigen's ‘Ultra Hybrid case', confirming several details about the device. Firstly, the back of the phone appears simple, featuring a single-camera setup housed in the top left corner, similar to previous SE models.

The images also reveal the front of the device, which includes a notch, confirming that the phone will support Face ID instead of Touch ID. There is no visible physical cutout for a fingerprint scanner, making it unlikely that Apple has integrated Touch ID under the display. If Apple ever introduces an in-display fingerprint scanner, it will likely be reserved for its mainline iPhones, not the SE lineup.

Additionally, the sides of the device appear flat based on the case design, although this is not yet fully confirmed. The bezels seem relatively thin and symmetrical, in line with models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15.

Another key detail visible in the leaked case images is the inclusion of what looks like the Action Button, first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. 

iPhone SE 4 Specifications: What to Expect

Notable industry insiders, including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence. This is because reports indicate that the phone could feature the Apple A18 chipset, the same processor expected in the iPhone 16, paired with 8GB of RAM. This configuration would meet the minimum requirements to support Apple Intelligence.

As for the display, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to receive key upgrades, including a switch to USB-C and Apple's in-house modem.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 11:43 IST
