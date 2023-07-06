iPhone SE 4: Everything we know so far about Apple’s next affordable iPhone

Apple is not known for making affordable smartphones and that is pretty evident with the prices of its iPhones. However, like any other good tech company, Apple tries to cater to all its customers and it has the iPhone SE in its lineup as a budget-friendly option for those who do not want to pay a premium that the iPhone flagship series commands. The latest iteration of iPhone SE was launched last year featuring the same design as the iPhone 8 but processing power matching the iPhone 13.

Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 4, and amidst contrasting leaks and reports about its features, here's everything we know so far.

When could iPhone SE 4 launch?

There have been contrary reports about the launch timeline of the iPhone SE 4. Analyst Jeff Pu claims that it could arrive in 2025 with Apple's 5G modems. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that “there are no plans for mass production and sales” of Apple's 5G modems and it isn't expected to arrive until 2025.

iPhone SE 4: Everything we know so far

The iPhone SE 4 has been tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display which will be upgraded from LCD to OLED, bringing punchier colours and darker blacks. In terms of design, it is expected to resemble the iPhone XR, having rounded edges instead of the boxy design of the newer iPhones, according to leaker Jon Prosser. It means that Apple could be moving away from the iconic home button that has become synonymous with iPhones. Therefore, we can expect Face ID to replace Touch ID on the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone SE 4 could look like the iPhone 14 instead.

While the iPhone SE series has had a considerably older design, it has always received a prior-generation processor under the hood, like the A15 Bionic SoC powering the iPhone SE 3. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to get the same treatment when it launches. According to Kuo, the 5G modem is based on a 4-nanometer process node, designed by Apple. According to Kuo, this chip will only support the sub-6GHz spectrum instead of the millimeter wave frequencies which are less widespread, but faster.