iPhone SE 4 launch on February 11: Here’s everything you need to know about launch

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 10 2025, 12:16 IST
iPhone SE 4 is all set to make its official debut this week, presumably tomorrow, February 11. Last week, Apple analyst Mark Gurman revealed the smartphone's launch timeline with confidence, now we also have a speculative launch date which is set for tomorrow. Since the iPhone SE 4 launch may take place this week, we do not expect a launch event as Apple may have confirmed the date in advance. Therefore, we may have to keep our eyes on the Apple Newsroom to check for any latest launch updates for iPhone SE 4, or the iPhone 16e. Now, as the launch finally nears, we have some idea about what the new generation SE model may look like in terms of design as well as specs. Therefore, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple launch. 

iPhone SE 4 launch: Everything we expect

As the iPhone SE 4 launch nears, curiosity about what Apple has planned for its affordable iPhone is growing with each day passing. However, the wait will finally be over as the smartphone is expected to be launched as early as Tuesday, as reported by MacRumors. In terms of design, specification and features, we have compiled all the expected leaks, to know what Apple may launch this week with iPhone SE 4. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a similar design as the iPhone 14 with an all-display front panel with a notch on top, aluminium frame and glass build, volume and mute button. However, we are getting some upgrades with USB-C charging ports. The smartphone will likely come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, an upgrade from LCD display technology. Apple is finally getting rid of Touch ID with the iPhone SE 4 and we may get a Face ID unlocking system for enhanced protection. 

For performance, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. This combination is also featured in the flagship iPhone 16 mode, therefore, we can expect a powerful performance at a lower cost. Additionally, Apple may offer a 128GB base storage option instead of a 64GB storage as the iPhone SE 3. Reports also suggest that Apple may bring its new in-house 5G modem, however, it is yet to be determined.

In terms of camera features, the iPhone SE 4 may stick to a single rear camera with a 48MP resolution and a 12MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a similar battery as iPhone 14. Therefore, it may provide up to 20 hours of video playback time.

