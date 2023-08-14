iPhone SE 4 set to get these top iPhone 15 features, says tipster

A leak has unveiled iPhone SE 4 specifications that may be similar to iPhone 15 series. Check out what the leak suggests.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 12:14 IST
Check leaked specs of iPhone SE 4. (Unsplash)
Check leaked specs of iPhone SE 4. (Unsplash)

Apple has always made an extra effort to satisfy its users' needs, which is why it started its budget iPhone SE series. It is not only affordable but is also loaded with features. Now, it is being indicated that Apple may launch its budget-friendly smartphone iPhone SE 4. However, no specific date has yet been confirmed by the company. With iPhone 15 series nearing its launch, many leakers are suggesting that iPhone SE 4 may feature some of its top specs. Check out what we have gathered so far.

iPhone SE 4 leaked features

According to a tweet by Unknownz21, the fourth-generation iPhone SE may come with iPhone 15 Pro's action button and is likely an iPhone 14 derivative. Previously, we reported that it may feature a 6.1-inch display, A15 Bionic SoC, and more. However, recent leaks have shared more details about the upcoming smartphone.

As per reports, it is stated that the iPhone SE 4 may come with a similar design to iPhone 14. It is expected that it will switch from Lightning charging to a USB-C port. It may come with Face ID and it could retain a Touch ID button. The rumours also suggest that it will support action buttons like the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. If the rumour came out to be true then the smartphone will be more beneficial to users as it will be in a budget-friendly range with Pro-like features.

According to MacRumors reports, these specifications would set the ‌iPhone SE‌ apart from the upcoming ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models as they might not include the action button. Additionally, reports suggest that the ‌iPhone SE‌ will maintain its existing single rear camera configuration.

Earlier it was also reported that the upcoming iPhone SE may upgrade from LCD display to OLED display. Furthermore, it is also rumoured that it may support a 5G modem.

However, there are no details about when the smartphone will be launched by the company and how long it will take. So far, it is estimated that it will launch in 2024 or even 2025.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 12:06 IST
