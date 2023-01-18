 Apple Iphone Se 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone SE 64GB

    Apple iPhone SE 64GB is a iOS v9.3 phone, available price is Rs 49,000 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor, 1642 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,000
    64 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.84 GHz
    12 MP
    1.2 MP
    1642 mAh
    iOS v9.3
    Key Specs
    ₹49,000
    64 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    12 MP
    1642 mAh
    ₹ 49,900 M.R.P. ₹59,900
    Apple iPhone SE 64GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone SE 64GB price in India starts at Rs.49,000. The lowest price of Apple iPhone SE 64GB is Rs.49,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone Se 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 12 MP
    • 1.2 MP
    • 1642 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • 1642 mAh
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1.2 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
    • F2.4
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
    • No
    • BSI Sensor
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    Design
    • Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 7.6 mm
    • 58.6 mm
    • 113 grams
    • 123.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 640 x 1136 pixels
    • 326 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 60.66 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • iOS v9.3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 8, 2016 (Official)
    • Apple
    • iPhone SE 64GB
    • No
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.97 W/kg, Body: 0.99 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Apple A9 APL0898
    • 14 nm
    • M9
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • PowerVR GT7600
    • 64 bit
    • Dual core, 1.84 GHz
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • FaceTime over Wi-Fi or Cellular, iMessage
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • NVMe
    • No
    Apple Iphone Se 64gb