iPhone SE 4 to launch next week: Here’s what is expected



Waiting for the iPhone SE 4 launch? Then we may have good news for you as Apple is reportedly planning for the official launch as soon as next week. Earlier, it was highlighted that Apple may launch its affordable iPhone alongside iPad 11 in March. However, now the timeline may have changed as the company is planning for an early release in February. The urgency also gives a hint that Apple may not host a launch event for the iPhone SE 4 and we may get a launch via a press release or the company may showcase a pre-recorded video to showcase the idea behind launching the iPhone SE 4 after 3 years. Therefore, know what Apple could reveal next week.

According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4, AKA iPhone 16e, could officially launch next week, with the sales starting by the end of February. Gurman did not reveal much about the smartphone. However, it was highlighted that Apple may not have a launch event to introduce the iPhone SE 4 model, and the company has not shared any official launch date for the smartphone. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the newsroom for any surprise announcements.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 4 may launch with a revamped design and significantly upgraded specifications in comparison to the 2022 iPhone SE 3. Reports suggest that the smartphone will likely come with an iPhone 14-like boxy design and a display notch for the Face ID feature. Therefore, Apple may finally discard the touch ID feature from the SE series model. Furthermore, the iPhone SE 4 may have a USB-C charging post similar to all the latest iPhone models.

In terms of hardware, the smartphone will likely be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. This will allow Apple to integrate Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone SE 4 may also come with an in-house 5G chip that will eliminate the dependency on Qualcomm modems. Lastly, the smartphone may come with a single rear camera setup with 48MP resolution.

