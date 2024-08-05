 iPhone users to get these 5 transformative Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18 | Mobile News

iPhone users to get these 5 transformative Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18

Waiting for iOS 18 Apple Intelligence features? Here are 5 AI features to explore on all the eligible iPhones. Know how the listed features work.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 10:45 IST
iPhone users to get these 5 transformative Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18
Check out the 5 useful iOS 18 Apple Intelligence features. (Apple)

Apple is currently testing the Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta version. While eligible iPhone users will not get to experience the AI features until October, however, they can explore the capabilities of what Apple Intelligence can do in the beta version. Currently, Apple has rolled out several Apple Intelligence features with writing tools, smarter Siri, Photos AI tools, and much more. However, check out these 5 iOS 18 Apple Intelligence features that can completely change the landscape of how we use the iPhone. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series launch likely to take place on this day, Apple Intelligence will not play spoilsport: Know why

5  Apple Intelligence features

  1. Call recording with transcription on iPhone: With iOS 18 iPhone users will finally be able to record calls without using any third-party applications. Alongside call recording, users can also transcribe the conversation with the help of Apple Intelligence. The transcription will be saved on the Notes app and users can also generate a conversation summary. 
  2. AI writing tools: Apple Intelligence enables users to change the writing styles of the selected text to formal, concise, and other. Additionally, users can find other AI  Writing Tools options such as summary, key points, list, or table for the summarisation. 

Also read: Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Smarter Siri: The Apple smart assistant is now powered by Apple Intelligence which now boosts its capabilities to understand prompts in a human form. Additionally, it can carry out several complex tasks. Now, it also comes with a new Siri keyboard, enabling users to type commands. 

4. Mail app AI features: The iPhone Mail app now enables users to summarise emails in a clear concise form that highlights the key areas. Apple Intelligence also enables users to access priority mail on top. Therefore, users can never miss out on important emails from bosses. 

Also read: Don't wait for Apple Intelligence: Here are 5 AI tricks you can use on your iPhone right away

5. Voice recording and summarisation in the Notes app: This feature works similarly to the call recording feature, however, during meetings, it can directly record the voice notes via the Notes app and generate transcription. Later, the transcribed voice notes can be transformed into detailed summaries as well. This feature reduces the hassle of using the recording app and then transferring the file to the Notes app for transcription. 

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 10:45 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone users to get these 5 transformative Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18
