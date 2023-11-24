Icon

iQOO 12 5G to be launched with Funtouch OS 14 in India; check price and features

The iQOO 12 5G is all set to launch in India on December 12, 2023 Funtouch OS 14 and the company has confirmed that it will run on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 16:33 IST
Icon
Big discounts on iQOO 11, iQOO 9 to iQOO Neo 7 announced! Check best deals
iQOO 12
1/5 iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. Earlier priced at Rs. 59999, it can be purchased now for Rs. 49999 due to the price cut and bank offers from Amazon.  (iQOO)
image caption
2/5 Not just this, iQOO has exciting offers on iQOO 9 Series too. The iQOO 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 39990 against the regular price of Rs. 64990. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The iQOO 9 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 50MP.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The standard iQOO 9 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 30990 with a massive drop from the regular price of Rs. 42990.  (iQOO)
iQOO 12
5/5 The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W charging and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display. With bank offers, you can get it for Rs. 27999 from Amazon. (iQOO)
iQOO 12
icon View all Images
According to the reports, the iQOO 12 5G will run on Funtouch OS 14 which is an Android 14-based system launched by Vivo. (Representative image) (iQOO )

iQOO, well known for gaming smartphones, is all set to launch its new model iQOO 12 in India. This smartphone brand has already unveiled its highly anticipated iQOO 12 series globally on November 7, 2023. This series consists of the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. The iQOO 12 is gearing up to launch in India on December 12. However, it has not been cleared when the Pro model will be released. If you are a mobile gaming enthusiast, this smartphone can be a treat for you. With its exciting features, it is all set to make your gaming experience more exciting and immersive. Let's take a deep dive into the specifications of iQOO 12 5G model:

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

iQOO 12 5G: specifications

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the iQOO 12 5G will run on Funtouch OS 14. It is an Android 14-based system launched by Vivo. Funtouch OS 14 includes features like motion blur and improved multi-tasking performance. The iQOO 12 5G boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K . It comes with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and HDR10+ support. It has been confirmed by the company that it is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, which will have robust performance. According to some speculations, the camera setup will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens shooter with 100X digital zoom. Additionally, it will feature a 16-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iQOO 12 5G: price and availability

The iQOO 12 variants in China consist of the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options. It is priced at CNY 3999 (around Rs. 45000) and CNY 4299 (around Rs. 50000), respectively. The high-end 16GB RAM + 1TB variant is listed at CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 53000). The iQOO 12 model will come in various color options, including Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version. This model will be a BMW Motorsport edition. As informed by the company the iQOO 12 5G will be exclusively available for purchase in India through Amazon and the official iQOO e-store.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 15:45 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iQOO 12 5G to be launched with Funtouch OS 14 in India; check price and features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Rockstar Games
Shocking! Rockstar Games shuts down former developer's blog on GTA development!
HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon