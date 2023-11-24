iQOO 12 5G to be launched with Funtouch OS 14 in India; check price and features

iQOO, well known for gaming smartphones, is all set to launch its new model iQOO 12 in India. This smartphone brand has already unveiled its highly anticipated iQOO 12 series globally on November 7, 2023. This series consists of the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. The iQOO 12 is gearing up to launch in India on December 12. However, it has not been cleared when the Pro model will be released. If you are a mobile gaming enthusiast, this smartphone can be a treat for you. With its exciting features, it is all set to make your gaming experience more exciting and immersive. Let's take a deep dive into the specifications of iQOO 12 5G model:

iQOO 12 5G: specifications

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the iQOO 12 5G will run on Funtouch OS 14. It is an Android 14-based system launched by Vivo. Funtouch OS 14 includes features like motion blur and improved multi-tasking performance. The iQOO 12 5G boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K . It comes with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and HDR10+ support. It has been confirmed by the company that it is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, which will have robust performance. According to some speculations, the camera setup will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 64-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens shooter with 100X digital zoom. Additionally, it will feature a 16-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies.

iQOO 12 5G: price and availability

The iQOO 12 variants in China consist of the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB options. It is priced at CNY 3999 (around Rs. 45000) and CNY 4299 (around Rs. 50000), respectively. The high-end 16GB RAM + 1TB variant is listed at CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 53000). The iQOO 12 model will come in various color options, including Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version. This model will be a BMW Motorsport edition. As informed by the company the iQOO 12 5G will be exclusively available for purchase in India through Amazon and the official iQOO e-store.

