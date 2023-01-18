Iqoo 9t 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) IQOO 9T 5G
(Renewed) IQOO 9T 5G (Alpha, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 | 120Hz E5 AMOLED Display
₹40,499
₹59,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
IQOO 9T 5G price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9T 5G is Rs.40,499 on amazon.in.
IQOO 9T 5G price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9T 5G is Rs.40,499 on amazon.in.