 Iqoo 9t 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO 9T 5G

    IQOO 9T 5G

    IQOO 9T 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO 9T 5G from HT Tech. Buy IQOO 9T 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    16 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP
    4700 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 49,999 M.R.P. ₹54,999
    IQOO 9T 5G Price in India

    IQOO 9T 5G price in India starts at Rs.49,990. The lowest price of IQOO 9T 5G is Rs.40,499 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo 9t 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 120W: 100 % in 20 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • 4700 mAh
    Camera
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F2.45
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • F1.88
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • 77.1 mm
    • Alpha, Legend
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 207 grams
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 164.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 120 Hz
    • 87.51 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • Yes
    • 388 ppi
    • 19.8:9
    • 1500 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Yes
    • August 2, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • 9T 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • iQOO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 1.24 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    Performance
    • LPDDR5
    • 15.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    • Adreno 730
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 13MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    Iqoo 9t 5g