iQOO 12 launch likely on November 7, 2023! Check what's coming

The IQOO 12 series is expected to be launched soon and through a number of leaks we have an idea of what is coming with the new generation of IQOO smartphones. Earlier, it was reported by a tipster that the smartphone may debut in early November and now a speculated date for the launch is here and it is keeping the excitement high for the IQOO users. Check out the rumoured launch date for the IQOO 12 series along with what battery certification will the smartphone get.

IQOO 12 series launch date

According to a tipster (via GSMArena), the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will likely be announced on November 7, 2023. However, the date has not been confirmed by the company yet. Additionally, the iQOO 12 is expected to have a 4880 mAh dual cell battery with support for 120W fast charging, according to a new listing on the UFCS certification database. On the other hand, the iQOO 12 Pro may come with a 4980 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

IQOO 12 series specs

According to reports, the iQOO 12 and 12 Pro are expected to be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which is yet to be launched. It is expected to feature a 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED panel that offers a 2K resolution. The phone is rumoured to feature a 50MP main camera and a periscope telephoto lens. It may also come with 24GB of RAM with different internal storage variants ranging from 512GB to 1TB. The new IQOO 12 series is expected to run on the Android 14 operating system with Origin OS 4.0.

Note that the above mentioned features and the launch date are based on speculations as the official details have not been announced by the smartphone company yet. To confirm all the details, we will have to wait for the launch.