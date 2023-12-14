Icon

iQOO 12 launched in India featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; Know features, pricing, and more

iQOO 12, India’s first smartphone featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, has been launched. From features and specifications to price, know all about the new iQOO 12.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 14 2023, 11:15 IST
iQOO 12 is India’s first smartphone to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Know details. (iQOO)

After months of anticipation, iQOO has finally launched its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 12 in India. This flagship device from the Chinese smartphone maker competes directly against the likes of the OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus. The iQOO 12 is also the first smartphone in the country to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm. It is the successor to iQOO 11 which launched in India on January 10, 2023, and was also India's first smartphone to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This shows that iQOO is developing a habit of being the pioneer in India's chipset segment. From features, and specifications to price, know all about the new iQOO 12.

iQOO 12: Features and specifications

The iQOO 11 gets a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of 3000 nits and comes with wet touch technology meaning that you'll never miss important calls even when your hands are wet. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset manufactured on a 4nm process, making it India's first device to get it. It is paired with Adreno 750 GPU which handles all the graphic-intensive tasks, as well as up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B07WGMXVFK-1

iQOO claims that this new chip delivers a 30 percent increase in CPU and a 20 percent increase in GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also gets a Q1 chip that offers features such as 144Hz frame interpolation and game super-resolution. iQOO claims it has the largest vapour chamber cooling system with a 40 percent increase in cooling area compared to its predecessor. The smartphone runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14.

On the back of this gaming smartphone, there is a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh graphite battery and supports 120 FlashCharge.

iQOO 12: Pricing and availability

iQOO 12 has been launched in two variants and two colours - Legend, and Alpha. The 12GB RAM and 256GB variant will cost you Rs. 52999, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 57999. You can get a Rs. 3000 discount on the smartphone on ICICI and HDFC bank card transactions. Additionally, iQOO is offering up to Rs. 5000 exchange bonus on iQOO devices and up to Rs. 3000 on the rest of the smartphones.

The smartphone goes on sale today, December 14, at 12:00 PM IST for normal users while Priority Pass holders can already purchase the smartphone.

First Published Date: 14 Dec, 11:03 IST
