iQOO Neo 9 Series design leaked! Slim bezels to punch-hole selfie cutout, check it out now

The much-anticipated iQOO Neo 9 Series launch is just around the corner, and the internet is abuzz with speculation and key details about its specifications and design. Leaks from various sources have provided an early look at what to expect from the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphones. Check out the iQOO Neo 9 Series design elements below.

iQOO Neo 9 Series design speculation:

According to a report by GizmoChina via Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Neo 9 Series will continue the tradition of its predecessor, featuring a 6.78-inch display with slim bezels. The display is expected to house a punch-hole selfie cutout at the center. Notably, the design is expected to showcase a slender body, with a shift from plastic to a metallic middle frame.

The iQOO Neo 9 Series is also expected to come with dual-tone colors. Notably, the previous iQOO 8 Series smartphones come with single-toned aesthetics. The back side of the device is speculated to boast an all-side curved glass.

iQOO Neo 9 Series expected specifications

If we talk about the camera setup, speculations suggest that the rear of the smartphones will consist of circular camera modules in the top-left corner. On the right side of the device, users can expect to find the volume rockers and the power button. The iQOO Neo 9 is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. it is also being said that the smartphone will come with an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Pro variant is rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both models are expected to sport AMOLED displays and offer fast charging capabilities. According to the earlier leaks, iQOO Neo 9 smartphones will run on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4, depending on the region.

The company has not revealed anything officially, but the mix of cutting-edge features and a sleek design have added excitement around the iQOO Neo 9 Series launch. It is expected to make a significant impact in the highly competitive smartphone market.

