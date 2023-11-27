Icon

iQOO Neo 9 Series design leaked! Slim bezels to punch-hole selfie cutout, check it out now

According to a recent leak, the display of the iQOO Neo 9 Series is expected to house a punch-hole selfie cutout at the center. Check out the rest of the iQOO Neo 9 Series design elements.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 15:11 IST
Icon
Best smartphone deals of the day! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
iQOO Neo 9 Series
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.74999, however, you can get it for Rs.39999 on Flipkart, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Samsung)
iQOO Neo 9 Series
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone features a  6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It features a  triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.85999, however, you can get it for Rs.62999, giving you a huge discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
iQOO Neo 9 Series
3/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved super-vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 processor which is based on a 4nm process. The smartphone features a 64 MP main OIS Camera and is backed with a  4600 mAh battery and 66W flash charge. The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at Rs.27999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.24999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. (Amazon.in)
iQOO Neo 9 Series
4/5 Realme Narzo N53: The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary AI camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, however, you can get it for Rs.10999 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Realme)
iQOO Neo 9 Series
5/5 Motorola G84: It features a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with a 30 W TurboPower charger. It comes with a 50 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture amazing images. The smartphone retails for Rs.22999, but you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.  (Flipkart)
iQOO Neo 9 Series
icon View all Images
A leaked report suggests that the iQOO Neo 9 Series design is expected to showcase a slender body, with a shift from plastic to a metallic middle frame. (Representative image) (iQOO)

The much-anticipated iQOO Neo 9 Series launch is just around the corner, and the internet is abuzz with speculation and key details about its specifications and design. Leaks from various sources have provided an early look at what to expect from the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphones. Check out the iQOO Neo 9 Series design elements below.

iQOO Neo 9 Series design speculation:

According to a report by GizmoChina via Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Neo 9 Series will continue the tradition of its predecessor, featuring a 6.78-inch display with slim bezels. The display is expected to house a punch-hole selfie cutout at the center. Notably, the design is expected to showcase a slender body, with a shift from plastic to a metallic middle frame.

The iQOO Neo 9 Series is also expected to come with dual-tone colors. Notably, the previous iQOO 8 Series smartphones come with single-toned aesthetics. The back side of the device is speculated to boast an all-side curved glass.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

iQOO Neo 9 Series expected specifications

If we talk about the camera setup, speculations suggest that the rear of the smartphones will consist of circular camera modules in the top-left corner. On the right side of the device, users can expect to find the volume rockers and the power button. The iQOO Neo 9 is anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. it is also being said that the smartphone will come with an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Pro variant is rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both models are expected to sport AMOLED displays and offer fast charging capabilities. According to the earlier leaks, iQOO Neo 9 smartphones will run on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4, depending on the region.

The company has not revealed anything officially, but the mix of cutting-edge features and a sleek design have added excitement around the iQOO Neo 9 Series launch. It is expected to make a significant impact in the highly competitive smartphone market.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 14:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iQOO Neo 9 Series design leaked! Slim bezels to punch-hole selfie cutout, check it out now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
GTA 6
GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?
BGMI A3 Royale Pass
BGMI A3 Royale Pass giveaway announced! Grab the opportunity to get items for FREE
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon