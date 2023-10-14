Iqoo Z7 Pro 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 24,999. At Amazon, the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 24,999. This is the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte. ...Read More Read Less