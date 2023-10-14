 Iqoo Z7 Pro 256gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB

IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Processor , 4600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
IQOOZ7Pro256GB_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
IQOOZ7Pro256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
IQOOZ7Pro256GB_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39293/heroimage/158825-v1-iqoo-z7-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOOZ7Pro256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39293/heroimage/158825-v1-iqoo-z7-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOOZ7Pro256GB_4
1/5 IQOOZ7Pro256GB_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
2/5 IQOOZ7Pro256GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/5 IQOOZ7Pro256GB_Ram_8GB"
4/5 IQOOZ7Pro256GB_3"
View all Images 5/5 IQOOZ7Pro256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹24,999
256 GB
6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
64 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4600 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 24,999.  At Amazon, the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB can be purchased ...Read More

The starting price for the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 24,999.  At Amazon, the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB can be purchased for Rs. 24,999.  This is the IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.

Iqoo Z7 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • 4600 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Flash, 66W: 50 % in 22 minutes
  • 4600 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Ring LED
  • S5KGW3, ISOCELL Plus
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Blue Lagoon, Graphite Matte
  • 74.8 mm
  • 7.3 mm
  • 175 grams
  • 164.1 mm
Display
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
  • 120 Hz
  • 388 ppi
  • 93.3 %
  • 20:9
  • 90.42 %
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • September 5, 2023 (Official)
  • iQOO
  • Funtouch OS
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.219 W/kg, Body: 1.114 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G610 MC4
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 225 GB
  • Yes
  • No
  • UFS 2.2
IQOO Z7 Pro 256GB News

Icon
Honor 90
Amazon sale 2023: Best smartphones under Rs. 30000 - iQOO Neo 7, Honor 90, to Galaxy S20 FE, check them all
07 Oct 2023
iQOO 11
Leaked! iQOO 12 to pack periscope telephoto lens, 1.5K display
05 Oct 2023
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
Hot Deal! Huge iQOO Z6 Lite price cut rolled out on Amazon
12 Sep 2023
iQOO Z7 Pro
iQOO Z7 Pro introduced in India: Know the price, specs and more
08 Sep 2023
iQOO 9
Hot Deal! iQOO 9 5G available with huge discount now on Amazon
15 Aug 2023
iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
Hot Deal! Get hefty price cut on iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
07 Aug 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

    Iqoo Z7 Pro 256gb