Irresistible deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 price dives to just 30449 in this deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at a new price on Flipkart and Amazon. Get the maximum discount this way.

Looking for a flagship smartphone? The Samsung Galaxy S22 is still an interesting offer for you. It packs a 6.1-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. For photography, it boasts a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for exceptional photography. A 10MP front camera is available for selfies.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 provides a great alternative to the high-end S23 which comes at a hefty price of Rs. 79999. This flagship offering becomes even more remarkable when you consider the potential savings with bank offers and exchange deals. To get the most out of the deal for the Samsung Galaxy S22, here's the best option for you.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

After the launch of the Galaxy S23, the company has announced a huge price drop on the Galaxy S22. The entry-level Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available at a starting price of Rs. 52999 for the 128GB storage variant on Amazon. As per the price listing of Amazon, the Galaxy S22 used to cost Rs. 85999, which makes it a flat 38 percent discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Citibank Credit Card.

B0BD4KGS23

On top of it, Amazon is also offering an exchange deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 20550 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Believe it or not, you will be able to nab the Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 30449 with bank offers and exchange deal.

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Flipkart

Don't have an older phone to exchange? Don't fret! The Flipkart deal is offering Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs. 50999 at a massive discount of 40 percent. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off via SBI Credit Card or Kotak Credit Card EMI Transactions. This will let you nab it for Rs. 49999 from Flipkart.

