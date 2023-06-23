i-Shock! iPhone SE 4 launch scrapped? Popular compact phone in trouble

News is not good on the Apple iPhone SE 4 launch for fans.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 12:54 IST
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 launch date may not be in 2024.
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 launch date may not be in 2024. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

The iPhone SE series has been a budget-friendly option for fans who don't want to pay the premium price that the iPhone flagship series commands. Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone SE 2022 (3rd Generation), presenting a more affordable alternative that retained the iPhone's iconic compact design. Nevertheless, the next iPhone SE 4 is highly anticipated to bring an array of new features and upgrades. That's what makes the wait quite worthwhile. iPhone SE 4 launch date was rumoured to be in 2024. However, this latest leak has some bad news for fans!

As per a report by MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 is unlikely to launch in 2024. Analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley from Barclays have expressed their belief that the probability of Apple launching a fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024 is low, the report mentioned. Here is why.

iPhone SE 4 delayed?

According to a research note obtained by MacRumors, industry analysts have suggested that the next iPhone SE 4 is expected to be delayed, and this is being blamed on the the company's speculated in-house 5G modem. Of course, this delay could potentially favour the current iPhone modem supplier, Qualcomm.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Expected iPhone SE 4 specs and features

Several reports and leaks have indicated that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 may move away from the compact 4.7-inch display seen in the iPhone SE 3. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier suggested that expectations are high for a larger 6.1-inch display, drawing inspiration from the design of the iPhone 14. Supporting this claim, several online renders have emerged.

Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models, it is possible that the iPhone SE 4 will come equipped with an A16 Bionic chipset. Also, just like the iPhone SE 3, iPhone SE 4 will get 5G connectivity.

Notably, last year, there was even talk about scrapping the entire iPhone SE production line, but that seems to have died down. The reason was that no one is really buying compact phones anymore. That was also one of the reasons why the Mini iPhone failed to make it and instead was replaced by the mammoth iPhone 14 Plus.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 12:41 IST
