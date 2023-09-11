Just a day before the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 11 receives huge price cut

Apple Event 2023 is just a day away and all the previous iPhone models have received huge price cuts. In fact, Amazon is offering amazing discounts on iPhones. So, if you were planning to buy an iPhone, this could be the best time. If you never have used an iPhone, but want to experience the Apple eco-system, you can start out with an iPhone 11. It will be pocket-friendly as well as give you the feel of a premium smartphone. Let's take a look at what kind of price cut has been rolled out by Amazon on the iPhone 11, but first, check out its specs:

iPhone 11 specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch screen that displays bright and sharp pictures. It runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which makes it work really fast and smoothly. This premium smartphone consists of two cameras with 12-megapixel lenses. With this, you will be able to take great photos and record videos in 4K quality. It also consists of features like Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR. With all these features and huge discounts, it can be a really smart pick for you.

Huge price cut on the Apple iPhone 11

Amazon is offering an amazing price cut on this premium smartphone. Originally, the 64 GB version of the iPhone 11 was priced at Rs. 49900. Now, there is a discount of 24 percent available on iPhone 11 which will bring down its price to Rs. 37999. If you want to reduce the price further, then there are other options available! You can make the iPhone 11 even cheaper by taking advantage of the exchange deal.

Exchange offer

There is a huge exchange offer available on Amazon for iPhone 11. You can get up to Rs. 24950 off when you exchange your old phone. In order to get a good deal on the exchange offer, you must keep in mind that the condition of your old phone should be good and that this offer should be available in your area. To check the availability, simply enter the PIN code for your area.

Please keep in mind that iPhone 11 models are 4G supported, so if you are looking for a 5G supported smartphone, then buying an iPhone 11 is not advisable.