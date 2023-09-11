Just a day before the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 11 receives huge price cut

Amazon is offering a straight 24% discount on iPhone 11, just before the Apple 2023 Event when iPhone 15 will be launched.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 07:12 IST
iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, Ultra, Airpods and everything that is launching at Apple 2023 event
iPhone 11
1/5 Apple 2023 event date: Apple's highly anticipated product unveiling event is scheduled for September 12. It promises to bring several exciting updates to the Apple ecosystem. The focal point of the event will be the iPhone 15 series, especially the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, accompanied by new iterations of the Apple Watch and AirPods. This event, named "Wonderlust," may not introduce groundbreaking new categories like the recent Vision Pro headset but will undoubtedly emphasize the core products that constitute around 60% of Apple's revenue.  (Apple)
iPhone 11
2/5 According to the speculation, the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. While the standard models will retain the familiar aluminum and glass design, the Pro models will feature a sleek titanium finish, making them more durable and lighter. All models will upgrade to USB-C charging, with faster data transfer reserved for the Pro versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
3/5 Rumors say that the Pro models will boast a faster A17 chip, offering improved performance and remarkable battery life. Additionally, they will feature advanced camera systems, including enhanced telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max model receiving a significant upgrade in hardware zoom capabilities. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
4/5 It is expected that the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2nd-generation will be introduced, focusing on performance improvements and enhanced processing speed. The U2 ultrawide-band chip will enhance location capabilities across Apple's products.  (REUTERS)
iPhone 11
5/5 For AirPods, Apple plans to transition to USB-C charging, starting with the AirPods Pro, while software updates will bring improved device switching and Conversation Awareness features. There are also ongoing efforts to introduce health-related features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests in future AirPods versions.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 11
View all Images
Ahead of iPhone 15 launch, Amazon is offering a great deal on iPhone 11. (Unsplash)

Apple Event 2023 is just a day away and all the previous iPhone models have received huge price cuts. In fact, Amazon is offering amazing discounts on iPhones. So, if you were planning to buy an iPhone, this could be the best time. If you never have used an iPhone, but want to experience the Apple eco-system, you can start out with an iPhone 11. It will be pocket-friendly as well as give you the feel of a premium smartphone. Let's take a look at what kind of price cut has been rolled out by Amazon on the iPhone 11, but first, check out its specs:

iPhone 11 specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch screen that displays bright and sharp pictures. It runs on Apple's A13 Bionic chip, which makes it work really fast and smoothly. This premium smartphone consists of two cameras with 12-megapixel lenses. With this, you will be able to take great photos and record videos in 4K quality. It also consists of features like Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR. With all these features and huge discounts, it can be a really smart pick for you.

Huge price cut on the Apple iPhone 11

Amazon is offering an amazing price cut on this premium smartphone. Originally, the 64 GB version of the iPhone 11 was priced at Rs. 49900. Now, there is a discount of 24 percent available on iPhone 11 which will bring down its price to Rs. 37999. If you want to reduce the price further, then there are other options available! You can make the iPhone 11 even cheaper by taking advantage of the exchange deal.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange offer

There is a huge exchange offer available on Amazon for iPhone 11. You can get up to Rs. 24950 off when you exchange your old phone. In order to get a good deal on the exchange offer, you must keep in mind that the condition of your old phone should be good and that this offer should be available in your area. To check the availability, simply enter the PIN code for your area.

Please keep in mind that iPhone 11 models are 4G supported, so if you are looking for a 5G supported smartphone, then buying an iPhone 11 is not advisable.

B08L8C1NJ3-1

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 07:12 IST
Home Mobile News Just a day before the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 11 receives huge price cut
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets