Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas! Top 5 smartphones to buy now under 30000

Father's Day is here! The day honours fathers and father-like figures for the love and care they have bestowed on their children. And what better way to show appreciation than with a thoughtful gift? But if you are still struggling to find one for your father, then your search ends here! From the latest Realme 11 Pro Plus, Poco X5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A34, we have curated a list of smartphones under Rs. 30000 that can offer the perfect smartphone experience for your father. Just keep in mind the preferences of your dad while buying a new smartphone as a gift and present it with a customized card.

Father's Day gift ideas: Smartphones under 30000

Realme 11 Pro Plus

Recently launched Realme 11 Pro Plus can be the perfect gift for your dad! It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a 200MP primary camera sensor. It is priced at Rs. 27999.

Samsung Galaxy A34

Powered by Dimensity 1080 chipset, the smartphone looks premium and offers long battery life and decent camera performance of 48MP+8MP+5MP setup. It is priced at Rs. 26949 on Amazon.

Nothing Phone 1

If your father likes a smartphone with an interesting design, then Nothing Phone 1 can be considered which is priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart. It comes with a transparent rear with LED lights design, dual 50MP cameras, and a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Oppo Reno8 T

If your dad loves to capture photos, then Oppo Reno8 T is a fine option to get. The Oppo Reno8 T. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and packs a 108MP main camera. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

Poco X5 Pro

Priced at just Rs. 22999, the Poco Z5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 108MP primary camera coupled with 8MP and 2MP secondary cameras.