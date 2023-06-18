Last-minute Father's Day gift ideas! Top 5 smartphones to buy now under 30000

From the Poco X5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A34 – find the perfect smartphone gift this Father’s Day.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 09:59 IST
Father's day gift ideas: Elevate your dad's tech game, just check out these options
Father's Day
1/6 Looking for the ideal tech gift for Father's Day? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Check out our handpicked selection of gifts that will surely impress even the tech-savviest dads. From portable power banks and streaming devices to fitness bands, wireless earbuds, and high-performance laptops, these gifts are guaranteed to bring a smile to your dad's face. Make this Father's Day unforgettable by surprising him with the perfect electronics gift that he'll treasure for years. (Pexels)
2/6 Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chip is a game-changer. It fits the bill as the perfect Father's day gift. It offers lightning-fast performance, exceptional battery life, and a stunning Retina display. Whether for creative work, productivity, or multimedia consumption, the MacBook Air M2 elevates the computing experience.  (Vijay Sales)
3/6 Treat your dad to an immersive audio experience with boAt Airdopes 341 ANC wireless earbuds. With active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, crystal-clear sound, and ergonomic design, these earbuds offer a seamless listening experience. They are IPX7 water-resistant, have touch controls, and are available for purchase on Amazon, and boAt's official website. (Boat)
4/6 Upgrade your dad's TV experience with the new Amazon Fire TV Stick. This compact streaming device offers access to popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in 4K Ultra HD. With its voice remote and simple setup, he can enjoy endless entertainment options and control smart home devices with Alexa.  (Amazon)
5/6 The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic is a portable charger with a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity, perfect for keeping your dad's devices powered up while on the move. Its sleek design, fast charging capabilities, and multiple ports make it an excellent travel companion. Available for purchase on Amazon. (Xiaomi India)
6/6 The PLAYFIT FLAUNT fitness band is the perfect gift for fitness enthusiasts or those looking to start a healthier lifestyle. With its heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step counter, and various sports modes, it helps users stay active and track their progress. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a practical and fashionable accessory for everyday use.  (Play)
Father’s Day gifting guide: Check out the best smartphone options under Rs. 30000. (HT Tech)

Father's Day is here! The day honours fathers and father-like figures for the love and care they have bestowed on their children. And what better way to show appreciation than with a thoughtful gift? But if you are still struggling to find one for your father, then your search ends here! From the latest Realme 11 Pro Plus, Poco X5 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A34, we have curated a list of smartphones under Rs. 30000 that can offer the perfect smartphone experience for your father. Just keep in mind the preferences of your dad while buying a new smartphone as a gift and present it with a customized card.

Father's Day gift ideas: Smartphones under 30000

Realme 11 Pro Plus

Recently launched Realme 11 Pro Plus can be the perfect gift for your dad! It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset, a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a 200MP primary camera sensor. It is priced at Rs. 27999.

Samsung Galaxy A34

Powered by Dimensity 1080 chipset, the smartphone looks premium and offers long battery life and decent camera performance of 48MP+8MP+5MP setup. It is priced at Rs. 26949 on Amazon.

Nothing Phone 1

If your father likes a smartphone with an interesting design, then Nothing Phone 1 can be considered which is priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart. It comes with a transparent rear with LED lights design, dual 50MP cameras, and a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

Oppo Reno8 T

If your dad loves to capture photos, then Oppo Reno8 T is a fine option to get. The Oppo Reno8 T. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and packs a 108MP main camera. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

Poco X5 Pro

Priced at just Rs. 22999, the Poco Z5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 108MP primary camera coupled with 8MP and 2MP secondary cameras.

