Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable

Last November, Indian smartphone brand Lava introduced the Lava Blaze 5G with some interesting features. Priced at under Rs. 10000, the Lava Blaze 5G hit the market with a single variant that featured 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Now, the company has expanded the lineup and launched a new. much more powerful variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The latest variant of Lava Blaze 5G shares many similarities with its original model. Here's what it has to offer and how much it will cost you.

Lava Blaze 5G specs and features

The Lava Blaze 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a maximum 90Hz refresh rate. It features a sleek flat-edge design with a water drop notch. Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, LPDDR4X memory, and UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, it also has a memory card slot that can be used to expand the memory up to 1TB. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Running on Android 12 OS, the Lava smartphone offers a user-friendly interface. It also has an uncommon feature of anonymous call recording. For added convenience and security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for locking and unlocking.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Lava Blaze 5G has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary camera sensor with EIS support and 2K video recording capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with a screen flash.

Lava Blaze 5G price and availability

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 11999. However, as an introductory offer, the company is offering the smartphone at just Rs. 11499. You can use the company's official website or Amazon to buy this budget 5G smartphone online.