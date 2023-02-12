    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable

    Lava has launched a new, much more powerful, variant of the Lava Blaze 5G. Check what’s new.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 12 2023, 12:35 IST
    Lava Blaze 5G
    Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant offers some interesting features at a cheaper price. Know how much it will cost you. (Lava)
    Lava Blaze 5G
    Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant offers some interesting features at a cheaper price. Know how much it will cost you. (Lava)

    Last November, Indian smartphone brand Lava introduced the Lava Blaze 5G with some interesting features. Priced at under Rs. 10000, the Lava Blaze 5G hit the market with a single variant that featured 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Now, the company has expanded the lineup and launched a new. much more powerful variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The latest variant of Lava Blaze 5G shares many similarities with its original model. Here's what it has to offer and how much it will cost you.

    Lava Blaze 5G specs and features

    The Lava Blaze 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a maximum 90Hz refresh rate. It features a sleek flat-edge design with a water drop notch. Lava Blaze 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, LPDDR4X memory, and UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, it also has a memory card slot that can be used to expand the memory up to 1TB. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Running on Android 12 OS, the Lava smartphone offers a user-friendly interface. It also has an uncommon feature of anonymous call recording. For added convenience and security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for locking and unlocking.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BKKHFGCP

    In terms of camera capabilities, the Lava Blaze 5G has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary camera sensor with EIS support and 2K video recording capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with a screen flash.

    Lava Blaze 5G price and availability

    The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 11999. However, as an introductory offer, the company is offering the smartphone at just Rs. 11499. You can use the company's official website or Amazon to buy this budget 5G smartphone online.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Feb, 12:34 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble