LEAK: Apple’s BIG display upgrade for iPhone 15 Pro reportedly in trouble

The date for the launch of the iPhone 15 series is drawing nearer, but it seems Apple is facing some late hiccups in manufacturing, and all of it is arising from its new display upgrade. Earlier, some reports mentioned that Apple might be bringing a thinner bezel to its upcoming smartphone Pro models to give users a larger display real estate, but now a new leak claims that this decision has led to a manufacturing issue. There are some fears about whether this can delay the launch or availability of the iPhone 15 smartphones.

Manufacturing woes for Apple's new displays

According to a report by The Information, the thinner bezels on the new iPhone Pro models have resulted in suppliers using a new manufacturing process to shrink the bezel size. However, this is causing some irregularities in the LG-made displays and they are failing reliability tests. Those who follow Apple product development would remember that a similar issue with the Apple Watch Series 7 delayed its launch by almost a month.

Not all hope is lost

The leak was corroborated by Bloomberg which highlighted that Apple did face a minor setback with the display. However, it also added that the issue should be resolved within a week or two and should not have any substantial impact on iPhone 15 series' launch timeline.

Apple tipster Ross Young also built up on the good news and said in a tweet, “Latest Apple volumes by model by month through August. Pro models ramping as technical issues overcome”. If these leaks are to be believed, then there are hopes that the manufacturing trouble might have been solved and the launch timeline may not be impacted. However, it is still too early to tell.

Thinner bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may try to woo fans with a sleeker iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that can feature titanium frames, a brand new action button, and thinner bezels on the display. According to a report by MacRumors, multiple leakers have shared images and videos that showcase displays with finer bezel lines, making the overall display appear larger. However, sadly this new upgrade will not come to the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus this year, as per the leaks.

But not all is gloom and doom for the standard iPhone fans either. The same leaks have revealed that the dynamic island, which was exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, will now be extended to both the non-Pro models.

Do note, the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation for the same has been received. So, do take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the smartphones when all the features and specifications will be revealed.