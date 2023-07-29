LEAK: Apple’s BIG display upgrade for iPhone 15 Pro reportedly in trouble

The planned thinner bezels for the iPhone 15 Pro models are causing a manufacturing issue for Apple, a leak has claimed. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 12:24 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
View all Images
Apple might be facing some late hiccups with its iPhone 15 Pro models as the attempts to incorporate a thinner bezel are suffering a manufacturing setback. (HT Tech)

The date for the launch of the iPhone 15 series is drawing nearer, but it seems Apple is facing some late hiccups in manufacturing, and all of it is arising from its new display upgrade. Earlier, some reports mentioned that Apple might be bringing a thinner bezel to its upcoming smartphone Pro models to give users a larger display real estate, but now a new leak claims that this decision has led to a manufacturing issue. There are some fears about whether this can delay the launch or availability of the iPhone 15 smartphones.

Manufacturing woes for Apple's new displays

According to a report by The Information, the thinner bezels on the new iPhone Pro models have resulted in suppliers using a new manufacturing process to shrink the bezel size. However, this is causing some irregularities in the LG-made displays and they are failing reliability tests. Those who follow Apple product development would remember that a similar issue with the Apple Watch Series 7 delayed its launch by almost a month.

Not all hope is lost

The leak was corroborated by Bloomberg which highlighted that Apple did face a minor setback with the display. However, it also added that the issue should be resolved within a week or two and should not have any substantial impact on iPhone 15 series' launch timeline.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK63WMS-1

Apple tipster Ross Young also built up on the good news and said in a tweet, “Latest Apple volumes by model by month through August. Pro models ramping as technical issues overcome”. If these leaks are to be believed, then there are hopes that the manufacturing trouble might have been solved and the launch timeline may not be impacted. However, it is still too early to tell.

Thinner bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may try to woo fans with a sleeker iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that can feature titanium frames, a brand new action button, and thinner bezels on the display. According to a report by MacRumors, multiple leakers have shared images and videos that showcase displays with finer bezel lines, making the overall display appear larger. However, sadly this new upgrade will not come to the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus this year, as per the leaks.

But not all is gloom and doom for the standard iPhone fans either. The same leaks have revealed that the dynamic island, which was exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, will now be extended to both the non-Pro models.

Do note, the information provided here is based on leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation for the same has been received. So, do take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the smartphones when all the features and specifications will be revealed.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 12:23 IST
Home Mobile News LEAK: Apple’s BIG display upgrade for iPhone 15 Pro reportedly in trouble
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets