LEAKED! Google Pixel 7a unboxing images show new design, colours

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 7a have surfaced online, giving us a good first glimpse at Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of the Google I/O scheduled for May 10.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 09:53 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7a
View all Images
Google Pixel 7a leaked images show the device housing a similar camera bump to the Pixel 7. (SnoopyTech/Twitter)

Google's annual developer conference - Google I/O 2023 - will be held on May 10, where Google could announce the Pixel 7a alongside the rumoured Pixel Fold as well as the Android 14. The Google Pixel 7a is the upcoming and affordable addition to Google's latest Pixel 7 series and the successor to the Google Pixel 6a, which launched at a similar time last year. Now, that the Google event is just days away, more and more news is being reported on as well as leaked.

Recently, unboxing images of the Google Pixel 7a have leaked online which give us the first glimpse at Google's next mid-range smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a leak

First spotted by 9to5Google, the images were leaked by tipster SnoopyTech which show the Google Pixel 7a as well as its packaging. The back of the smartphone houses the camera module in a familiar camera bump which was first featured on the Google Pixel 7. The snaps show the dark grey unit of the Google Pixel 7a, which apparently will be called Cobalt.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Just a few days ago, another set of leaked images revealed an Arctic Blue shade of the Pixel 7a. The packaging is similar to the current Google flagships, therefore a power adapter inside the box isn't expected.

Google Pixel 7a: What it could offer

It has been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone can again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to last year. But it could get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. Additionally, it has also been rumored that Google could increase the RAM from 6GB to 8GB this year.

Leaks have hinted at a major camera overhaul, with a new 64MP primary rear shooter on the cards. Another first for the smartphone is a wireless charging capability, as per leaks. This is also something that has not been brought to this series yet.

Google Pixel 7a: Expected Pricing

According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel 7a could be priced starting at Rs. 40000. If this report turns out to be true, then it would be a price drop from the current Google Pixel 6a, which starts at Rs. 43000.

However, it should be noted that all this information is based on unofficial reports and thus, should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement from Google will reveal the actual information regarding the Google Pixel 7a, which will happen at the Google I/O on May 10.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 09:53 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News LEAKED! Google Pixel 7a unboxing images show new design, colours
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets