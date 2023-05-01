LEAKED! Google Pixel 7a unboxing images show new design, colours

Google's annual developer conference - Google I/O 2023 - will be held on May 10, where Google could announce the Pixel 7a alongside the rumoured Pixel Fold as well as the Android 14. The Google Pixel 7a is the upcoming and affordable addition to Google's latest Pixel 7 series and the successor to the Google Pixel 6a, which launched at a similar time last year. Now, that the Google event is just days away, more and more news is being reported on as well as leaked.

Recently, unboxing images of the Google Pixel 7a have leaked online which give us the first glimpse at Google's next mid-range smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a leak

First spotted by 9to5Google, the images were leaked by tipster SnoopyTech which show the Google Pixel 7a as well as its packaging. The back of the smartphone houses the camera module in a familiar camera bump which was first featured on the Google Pixel 7. The snaps show the dark grey unit of the Google Pixel 7a, which apparently will be called Cobalt.

Just a few days ago, another set of leaked images revealed an Arctic Blue shade of the Pixel 7a. The packaging is similar to the current Google flagships, therefore a power adapter inside the box isn't expected.

Google Pixel 7a: What it could offer

It has been suggested that the upcoming Pixel smartphone can again get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to last year. But it could get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. Additionally, it has also been rumored that Google could increase the RAM from 6GB to 8GB this year.

Leaks have hinted at a major camera overhaul, with a new 64MP primary rear shooter on the cards. Another first for the smartphone is a wireless charging capability, as per leaks. This is also something that has not been brought to this series yet.

Google Pixel 7a: Expected Pricing

According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel 7a could be priced starting at Rs. 40000. If this report turns out to be true, then it would be a price drop from the current Google Pixel 6a, which starts at Rs. 43000.

However, it should be noted that all this information is based on unofficial reports and thus, should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official announcement from Google will reveal the actual information regarding the Google Pixel 7a, which will happen at the Google I/O on May 10.