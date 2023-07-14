Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may get this massive charging boost

Samsung’s 2024 flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a massive battery boost as a report claims it will have the fastest charging speed ever seen on a Samsung Galaxy device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 22:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely launch in February 2024. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely launch in February 2024. (HT Tech)

The launch of Samsung's upcoming foldables is nigh at the Samsung Galaxy unpacked event on July 26 and leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have flooded the market. But these are not the only Samsung devices that are being talked about currently, as a few details about Samsung's 2024 flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, have also surfaced. While the smartphone is not due to launch until around February 2024, this report hints that Samsung might have quite a few surprises for fans.

Although not much is known about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a new leak claims that it could get a massive charging boost - the fastest ever.

Faster charging speeds

According to a tweet by tipster, RGCloudS, Samsung is working round the clock to bring the fastest charging speed ever seen on a Galaxy device to the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. The maximum charging speed could be as high as 65W. The leaker also claims that the company is also working on a new battery technology for its upcoming flagship, and is also using a cooling gel to maintain the efficiency for charging speeds as high as 65W on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While there is a possibility that the Galaxy S24 Plus could also get the upgrade, the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is the likely candidate to incorporate this new battery technology.

This report corroborates a previous report by Sammobile which claimed that Samsung could use stacked cells battery for its upcoming flagship smartphone, a technology that is generally used in electric cars.

Other rumoured upgrades

According to a previous report by SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could one-up the iPhone 15 Pro Max by featuring a 1-inch camera sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already has one of the best cameras in the market with a primary 200MP camera and space zoom which makes it stand out. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 0.78-inch sensor while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to get a 0.87-inch sensor.

According to tipster platform SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could receive a major power boost in terms of performance. The leak reveals that Samsung could again go the Qualcomm route and its next flagship series could be powered by the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 22:00 IST
