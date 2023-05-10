Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 for just 41199 on Amazon

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low as Rs. 41199 with huge discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Amazon. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 10:56 IST
Know the details of this Amazon offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

If you're a camera-centric person and are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then know that there is an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22, courtesy of Flipkart. The standard version of the Galaxy S23 has almost identical specifications to the Galaxy S22, which means that you can expect nearly the same camera and performance from both phones. So, if you're planning to buy a smartphone that not only offers flagship performance and amazing cameras, but will last long as well, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be the perfect option as its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

Although it is usually priced at a premium, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and you can grab it for just Rs. 41199 with all the offers! Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 41199 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a huge 27 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 62999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 21800 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 41199!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

B0BD4KGS23

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI and up to Rs. 750 on non-EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 10 May, 10:56 IST
