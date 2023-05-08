Looking forward to the iPhone 15? It could be banned if you live here

After years of waiting, Apple is finally adopting the USB Type-C with its upcoming iPhone 15 series. Recent reports have given us a hint of what the next iPhones from Apple could offer, which reportedly include several landmark design changes such as solid-state buttons, a mute switch and finally, a USB Type-C port. The Cupertino-based tech giant is moving away from its proprietary lightning connector due to the EU legislation which sets USB Type-C as the new charging standard for all electronic devices.

However, if a recent report is true, people in Europe could miss out on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and the rest of the smartphones in the series due to a potential EU ban on the iPhone 15 series if Apple takes this big step.

EU to place ban on iPhone 15?

In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple was planning to limit charging speed for users who don't use Apple-certified chargers and cables. It was followed by a tweet from leaker ShrimpApplePro who claimed that Apple's “USB-C MFi cables and EarPods are in mass production”.

Now it has been revealed EU Industry Commissioner, Thierry Breton, has written a letter to Apple, cautioning them that if their new port is restricted for specific accessories, they might have to face a prohibition, according to German newspaper Die Zeit (via MacRumors). As per the report, the EU aims to release a guide by the third quarter of this year to maintain a “uniform interpretation” of the legislature.

Apple has until December 28, 2024, to adopt the new USB Type-C standard and it is possible that the Cupertino-based tech giant could still bring the MFi cables to the market with a small authentication chip installed to verify its authenticity.

For the unaware, MFi stands for Made for iPhone, which is Apple's program for safeguarding customers against potential hazards with the use of non-certified chargers and cables. The whole point of shifting to Type-C ports was to have a single cable which could be compatible with multiple devices, but this Apple strategy could spell trouble for potential iPhone 15 owners who could miss out on the upcoming iPhones if Apple goes ahead with it.