LOWEST price alert! iPhone 14 price slashed to just 34999 from 79900 during Flipkart Bachat sale

iPhone 14 at an affordable price? That seems unlikely, right? But this is very much possible, all thanks to Flipkart's latest Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which has announced a massive price cut on the iPhone 14. Apart from the reduced price, there are several other cashback options and exchange offers from banks that can help you obtain the iPhone 14 at a significantly lower price. It's quite astonishing that this phone, which is originally priced at Rs. 79900, is available for less than Rs. 40000. Don't miss out on this fantastic iPhone 14 deal on Flipkart! Check out the deal here.

iPhone 14 price cut on Flipkart

Right now on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 price has dropped from its MRP of Rs. 79900 to a new low price of Rs. 68999 for the 128GB storage variant. However, it must be noted that this rate is exclusively available on the Red colour variant of the iPhone 14. Moreover, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC bank, which lets you save a flat Rs. 4000. This will help you to get the iPhone for Rs. 64999.

In addition, Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 for your old phone. By meeting all the necessary requirements, you can acquire the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 34999, including both bank offers and the exchange deal. The old phone should be of a good brand and in working condition to receive a higher exchange value. The discount available may vary depending on the device you are exchanging.

Why you should buy iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 design and specs are more or less similar to the iPhone 13 and you would be wondering about which one you should buy. But it is worth noting that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset. It also gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity whereas last year's iPhone 13 offers Bluetooth 5.0. More interestingly, it also comes with Emergency SOS via satellite feature and Crash Detection, which are not there on the iPhone 13. After the massive discount, you can enjoy premium features while saving a lot of money.