LOWEST price alert! iPhone 14 price slashed to just 34999 from 79900 during Flipkart Bachat sale

iPhone 14 is now available at an amazingly low price! Get it for just Rs. 45499 on Flipkart, check how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 10:25 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
You can buy the iPhone 14 at a new low from Flipkart and save huge amounts. (REUTERS)

iPhone 14 at an affordable price? That seems unlikely, right? But this is very much possible, all thanks to Flipkart's latest Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, which has announced a massive price cut on the iPhone 14. Apart from the reduced price, there are several other cashback options and exchange offers from banks that can help you obtain the iPhone 14 at a significantly lower price. It's quite astonishing that this phone, which is originally priced at Rs. 79900, is available for less than Rs. 40000. Don't miss out on this fantastic iPhone 14 deal on Flipkart! Check out the deal here.

iPhone 14 price cut on Flipkart

Right now on Flipkart, the iPhone 14 price has dropped from its MRP of Rs. 79900 to a new low price of Rs. 68999 for the 128GB storage variant. However, it must be noted that this rate is exclusively available on the Red colour variant of the iPhone 14. Moreover, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC bank, which lets you save a flat Rs. 4000. This will help you to get the iPhone for Rs. 64999.

In addition, Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 for your old phone. By meeting all the necessary requirements, you can acquire the iPhone 14 for just Rs. 34999, including both bank offers and the exchange deal. The old phone should be of a good brand and in working condition to receive a higher exchange value. The discount available may vary depending on the device you are exchanging.

Why you should buy iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 design and specs are more or less similar to the iPhone 13 and you would be wondering about which one you should buy. But it is worth noting that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset. It also gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity whereas last year's iPhone 13 offers Bluetooth 5.0. More interestingly, it also comes with Emergency SOS via satellite feature and Crash Detection, which are not there on the iPhone 13. After the massive discount, you can enjoy premium features while saving a lot of money.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 10:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets