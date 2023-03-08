    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Make Holi celebrations memorable with the iPhone 13! Grab it now for 41350 on Amazon

    Get your hands on the iPhone 13 this Holi season at an amazing price of only Rs. 41350 on Amazon. Check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 10:54 IST
    Holi Dhamaka Deal! iPhone 13 price drops to 47626 against 65900
    image caption
    1/6 Cashify is all set to go live with ‘Cashify’s Holi Sale’ starting 3rd March 2023 till 6th March 2023. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The sale on Cashify’s online platform promises to be a treat for all smartphone enthusiasts offering unbelievable discounts of up to 50 percent on premium refurbished phones, including the latest iPhone models. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 iPhone 13 has seen 25 percent from its MRP of Rs. 65900. Currently, it is available at discounted prices of Rs. 49099. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 On top of it, you can save up to Rs. 3000 via UPI payment. That means, the effective price will further chop down to just Rs. 47626. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13
    5/6 Cashify's Holi sale additionally includes other exciting offers such as additional discounts on exchanging old smartphones and attractive cashback offers.  (Pexels)
    iPhone 13
    6/6 It must be noted that this iPhone 13 deal comes as a refurbished smartphone which is said to go through 32-point quality checks to ensure that the device is 100 percent functional. Moreover, the customer also receives 6 months warranty and 7 days replacement warranty on their refurbished phone. (Unsplash)
    iPhone 13
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing iPhone 13 Holi offer live on Amazon right now. (HT Tech)

    Paint your life with vibrant colours because Holi is here! If you want to make this Holi extra special for your loved ones, why not surprise them with a brand-new smartphone? And what could be a better choice than an iPhone? Thanks to Amazon's incredible offer, you can now grab the latest iPhone 13 at a massive discount. But that's not all - in addition to the amazing price drop, Amazon is also offering attractive exchange and bank benefits on this iPhone. So, don't miss this golden opportunity to add more colours to your Holi celebrations by gifting your loved ones the iPhone 13.

    After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 41350 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.

    iPhone 13 Discount

    The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Amazon has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 41350 thanks to the special Holi offers on the e-commerce platform!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Amazon, giving you a direct 13% discount. To drive its price down even more, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

    iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

    Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 19550 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

    Both offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 41350! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

    B09G9BFKZN

    iPhone 13 Bank Offers

    Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 10:24 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Make Holi celebrations memorable with the iPhone 13! Grab it now for 41350 on Amazon
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more