Make Holi celebrations memorable with the iPhone 13! Grab it now for 41350 on Amazon
Paint your life with vibrant colours because Holi is here! If you want to make this Holi extra special for your loved ones, why not surprise them with a brand-new smartphone? And what could be a better choice than an iPhone? Thanks to Amazon's incredible offer, you can now grab the latest iPhone 13 at a massive discount. But that's not all - in addition to the amazing price drop, Amazon is also offering attractive exchange and bank benefits on this iPhone. So, don't miss this golden opportunity to add more colours to your Holi celebrations by gifting your loved ones the iPhone 13.
After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 41350 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.
iPhone 13 Discount
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Amazon has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 41350 thanks to the special Holi offers on the e-commerce platform!
After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 60999 on Amazon, giving you a direct 13% discount. To drive its price down even more, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.
iPhone 13 Exchange Offers
Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 19550 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.
Both offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 41350! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.
iPhone 13 Bank Offers
Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Amazon is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!
