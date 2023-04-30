MASSIVE 64% off! Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE under 15000 after huge price cut

Looking for a premium smartphone without breaking your savings? Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 09:38 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
You have a chance to nab the premium Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at an affordable price. (HT Photo)

Sale season is just around the corner! Several e-commerce websites are already running their summer sales, while others are just a few days away. But you will be surprised to know that you don't need to wait for any mega sale to nab a premium phone at an affordable price. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has just seen a massive price cut with this Amazon deal which lets you own this Samsung smartphone at an unbelievable price. Here's everything that you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut

If you check the retail price of the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, then it is listed at Rs. 74999 as per Amazon listings. However, right now, you can get it at a stunningly low price of just Rs. 26990 without using any card offers or exchange deals. That means you get a flat discount of 64 percent on this Galaxy smartphone.

Not just that, you can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card transactions. This means it will cost you just Rs. 24990.

The deal doesn't end here! On top of these offers, Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 25500 discount while exchanging an old smartphone. However, the discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the phone that you are exchanging. Hence, you may not get the full discount, but thanks to the surreal bank offers and exchange deal discounts, it will surely help you nab the smartphone for under Rs. 15000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Why you should buy it

The latest Android 13 update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which brings along new features for users to enjoy. Additionally, with the introduction of 5G services in India, this smartphone provides a cost-effective premium option without putting too big a dent in your savings. The device boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple-camera configuration featuring a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 09:38 IST
