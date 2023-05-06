MASSIVE discount! Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut to less than 45000 on Flipkart

Flipkart sale has an amazing deal that will let you save a huge amount on Google Pixel 7 Pro, You can buy it for under Rs. 45000. know how to do it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 13:20 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
View all Images
Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart is something that you should check now. (HT Tech)

Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs. 84999. Undoubtedly, it comes as a flagship Google Pixel phone with impressive Android experience and photography experience. However, its hefty price left many to wait for a good discount to not end up spending all of their savings. Well, this sale season is the best time to reconsider your plan and nab the Google Pixel 7 Pro under Rs. 45000. This is possible due to Flipkart's Big Savings Days Sale. Excited to buy this premium smartphone? Find the best price on Google Pixel 7 Pro with this Flipkart deal.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart

The 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on Flipkart with amazing discounts, exchanges, and bank offers. The phone worth Rs. 84999 according to Flipkart price listing can be availed at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 69999. But wait, if you want a further reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. You can get an additional Rs. 1000 off on Debit and Credit card transactions.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ55SSD

For exchange, all you need to do is simply exchange your old smartphone. If you opt for the exchange offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get a further Rs. 28250 off. Once you avail of the discount, bank offers, and exchange offer, the price of the device can come down to just Rs. 40749.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why should you buy it

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP camera, and a 12MP camera. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro uses the powerful Tensor G2 chipset.

About this phone, HT Tech review said, "You should buy the Pixel 7 Pro solely for its Android experience. It is sublime and is designed carefully; every interaction feels organic and every design element feels natural."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 13:05 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News MASSIVE discount! Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut to less than 45000 on Flipkart
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets