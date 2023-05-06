MASSIVE discount! Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut to less than 45000 on Flipkart

Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs. 84999. Undoubtedly, it comes as a flagship Google Pixel phone with impressive Android experience and photography experience. However, its hefty price left many to wait for a good discount to not end up spending all of their savings. Well, this sale season is the best time to reconsider your plan and nab the Google Pixel 7 Pro under Rs. 45000. This is possible due to Flipkart's Big Savings Days Sale. Excited to buy this premium smartphone? Find the best price on Google Pixel 7 Pro with this Flipkart deal.

Google Pixel 7 Pro price cut on Flipkart

The 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on Flipkart with amazing discounts, exchanges, and bank offers. The phone worth Rs. 84999 according to Flipkart price listing can be availed at a discount of 17 percent for Rs. 69999. But wait, if you want a further reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. You can get an additional Rs. 1000 off on Debit and Credit card transactions.

For exchange, all you need to do is simply exchange your old smartphone. If you opt for the exchange offer on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you can get a further Rs. 28250 off. Once you avail of the discount, bank offers, and exchange offer, the price of the device can come down to just Rs. 40749.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why should you buy it

Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP camera, and a 12MP camera. Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro uses the powerful Tensor G2 chipset.

About this phone, HT Tech review said, "You should buy the Pixel 7 Pro solely for its Android experience. It is sublime and is designed carefully; every interaction feels organic and every design element feels natural."