Massive discount on Samsung Galaxy M04! Check limited time deal

If you have a little savings and you want to buy a smartphone then there are plenty of great options that you can go for right now for various brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, and more. Amazon has introduced a limited-time deal on a budget smartphone that makes it even more affordable! You can get it under Rs. 7000. Yes you read this right. Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy M04, and you can get it for an even cheaper price with additional bank offers and exchange deals. Here is how you can save more.

Initial Discount

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy M04 originally retail for Rs. 11999, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can grab it with a massive 46 percent discount, which brings its price down to just Rs. 6499. Although the initial discount itself helps you to save a lot of money, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deal

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹6150 off. Do remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

The device is available on Amazon in two standard colors that are Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green.

About Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy M04 features a large 6.6-inch LCD. It gets a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 13MP camera. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1 and a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery. It gets 64GB storage on board which is expandable up to 1TB. Buyers can get 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.