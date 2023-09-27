Icon

Massive discount on Samsung Galaxy M04! Check limited time deal

Searching for a great deal on a budget smartphone? Grab the Samsung Galaxy M04 under Rs. 7000! Check the details of this Amazon deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 12:33 IST
Icon
Redmi 12C, OPPO A15s, to Samsung Galaxy M04, here are 5 best smartphones under Rs. 10000
image caption
1/5 The first on the list is Redmi 12C, it is powered by a high-performance MediaTek helio G85 chip and a frequency of about 2 GHz. You can grab it for just Rs. 8499 instead of Rs. 13999 with the 39% initial discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M04
2/5 Second in the list is OPPO A15s. It has a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro lens with an 8MP front. You can buy it for Rs. 9499 instead of Rs. 14990 with the 36% initial discount on amazon. (Oppo)
image caption
3/5 Third one in the list is realme narzo 50i Prime. It has a powerful Unisoc T612 processor for smooth day-to-day performance with a superb AnTuTu benchmark score of 214, 150. You can buy it for just Rs. 6699 instead of Rs. 8999 on Amazon with 26% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Next in the list is Redmi 9A Sport. The Redmi 9A Sport comes with a 13MP rear camera with an AI portrait and a 5MP front. It has a 5000mAh large battery with a 10W wired charger in the box. On Amazon you get an initial discount of 6% making its price fall to Rs. 7499 instead of Rs. 7999.   (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M04
5/5 Last but not the least in the list is Samsung Galaxy M04 which comes with  a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1.With initial discount of 29% it is available at Amazon for just Rs. 8499 instead of Rs. 11999. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M04
View all Images
The Samsung Galaxy M04 deal on Amazon is too desirable to be missed. (samsung)

If you have a little savings and you want to buy a smartphone then there are plenty of great options that you can go for right now for various brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, and more. Amazon has introduced a limited-time deal on a budget smartphone that makes it even more affordable! You can get it under Rs. 7000. Yes you read this right. Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy M04, and you can get it for an even cheaper price with additional bank offers and exchange deals. Here is how you can save more.

Initial Discount

B0BMGB2TPR-1

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy M04 originally retail for Rs. 11999, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can grab it with a massive 46 percent discount, which brings its price down to just Rs. 6499. Although the initial discount itself helps you to save a lot of money, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange Deal

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 6150 off. Do remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

The device is available on Amazon in two standard colors that are Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy M04 features a large 6.6-inch LCD. It gets a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 13MP camera. On the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1 and a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery. It gets 64GB storage on board which is expandable up to 1TB. Buyers can get 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6-month manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 12:33 IST
Home Mobile News Massive discount on Samsung Galaxy M04! Check limited time deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon