Massive discount! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price plunges; check offer

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 19:41 IST
Are you looking for huge discounts on the latest premium flagship smartphones? Then you are in the right place as Amazon has rolled out a discount on its smartphones. Its a once in a lifetime opportunity that you get such huge discounts and that too on a flagship smartphone - the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is high-end phone, it can be yours for much less than its original retail price as there is a huge discvount now available on it with additional bank offers and exchange deal.

The smartphone comes with a unique S-pen feature and an exceptional 200MP camera that captures mesmerizing images.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discounts

According to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.1,49,999, however, with this Amazon discount you can get it for only Rs.1,24,999, giving you a huge price cut of 17 percent.

The discount does not end here! You can get additional off by availing bank offers and exchange deal.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs. 8000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. And a flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Additionally, get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card, and Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

This is not all! You can reduce the final price even more by trading in your old smartphone. You can get up to Rs. 32,800 off by exchanging your old phone. However, the exchange value depends on the phone's model and working condition. If you have a good model smartphone without any cracks on the screens then you can avail the offer. Remember to add your area pin code to check if the offer is available in your area.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 19:40 IST
