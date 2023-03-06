    Trending News

    Massive makeover! iPhone 15 will look nothing like iPhone 14

    If you were not much impressed by the design of the iPhone 14 as it looked eerily like the iPhone 13, then you would be glad to know that the iPhone 15 will look very much different. At least, that is what the latest leak is suggesting.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 21:06 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 15
    View all Images
    Vis a vis iPhone 14, iPhone 15 is tipped to get a massive makeover. (Pexels)

    When iPhone 14 launched back in 2022, many Apple fans were disheartened by the design as it looked exactly like iPhone 13. However, the upper-end models - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - were a little different as they had the new Dynamic Island, while the non-Pro models had the classic notch design. Now, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 15 series is set to change! Apple Track has shared the first video of the front display panels of the iPhone 15 in a tweet. It suggests the appearance of Dynamic Island on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models this year. Impressed? Nobody is exactly blowing their trumpets over it, but as things stand in the wake of the Covid contagion, that is a massive makeover. And the rest of the design? The jury is still out on whether that will change, or not.

    This will bring a major change in the iPhone 15 display panel design from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. Dynamic Island is basically an i-shaped cutout which features a selfie camera and Face-ID sensor. Moreover, you can check alerts and current activity in progress—such as music that's playing, your timer, an AirDrop connection and directions from Maps—in the Dynamic Island on the Home Screen or in any app.

    Not just that, several previous reports suggest that the entire iPhone 15 series will bring a USB-C charging port while ditching the current Lightning port. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to get an upgrade of the A16 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models will be equipped with a new A17 Bionic chipset. What else?

    You can expect a major camera upgrade as the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will bring three-stacked sensors with a 48MP wide lens for the first time. So far, the 48MP camera is exclusively for iPhone 14 Pro models, a previous leak by analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research suggested.

    Apart from this, Apple Tracker has also revealed that new MacBook Air laptops are rumoured to launch between Spring and Summer. Moreover, Apple is also tipped to be working on a new iMax, which is expected to be equipped with the M3 chip and should be released sometime in the second half of 2023.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 21:06 IST
