Massive makeover! iPhone 15 will look nothing like iPhone 14

When iPhone 14 launched back in 2022, many Apple fans were disheartened by the design as it looked exactly like iPhone 13. However, the upper-end models - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - were a little different as they had the new Dynamic Island, while the non-Pro models had the classic notch design. Now, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 15 series is set to change! Apple Track has shared the first video of the front display panels of the iPhone 15 in a tweet. It suggests the appearance of Dynamic Island on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models this year. Impressed? Nobody is exactly blowing their trumpets over it, but as things stand in the wake of the Covid contagion, that is a massive makeover. And the rest of the design? The jury is still out on whether that will change, or not.

This will bring a major change in the iPhone 15 display panel design from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. Dynamic Island is basically an i-shaped cutout which features a selfie camera and Face-ID sensor. Moreover, you can check alerts and current activity in progress—such as music that's playing, your timer, an AirDrop connection and directions from Maps—in the Dynamic Island on the Home Screen or in any app.

Not just that, several previous reports suggest that the entire iPhone 15 series will bring a USB-C charging port while ditching the current Lightning port. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to get an upgrade of the A16 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models will be equipped with a new A17 Bionic chipset. What else?

You can expect a major camera upgrade as the non-Pro iPhone 15 models will bring three-stacked sensors with a 48MP wide lens for the first time. So far, the 48MP camera is exclusively for iPhone 14 Pro models, a previous leak by analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research suggested.

Apart from this, Apple Tracker has also revealed that new MacBook Air laptops are rumoured to launch between Spring and Summer. Moreover, Apple is also tipped to be working on a new iMax, which is expected to be equipped with the M3 chip and should be released sometime in the second half of 2023.