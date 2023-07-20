Massive price cut on Google Pixel 7a! Check deals and offers

In search of a high-end feature-filled smartphone? We have found just the right one for you. Google Pixel 7a is available with a massive price cut on Amazon. It will give you a flagship phone experience at a reasonable price, saving you a lot of money.

Before getting into the discounts, let's first explore its specifications and features.

The Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch HRD OLED display along with corning gorilla glass 3. It comes with 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM. It captures amazing pictures with a dual set-up camera consisting of a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 13 MP front camera.

The phone is powered by Google Tensor G2 chip and a 4385 mAh battery. The smartphone comes in four amazing colours: Charcoal, snow, sea, coral.

Google Pixel 7a discounts

According to Amazon, the Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 54999, however, you can get it for only Rs. 41999, giving you a whopping discount of 24 percent.

Wait! There is more, you can get additional discounts on availing bank offers. Check out the bank deals

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 40000. And get a 10% instant discount up to Rs.1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. Additionally, get flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs. 15000. Also, get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Debit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Lastly, get flat Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 50000.

You can avail any of the above-mentioned card deals to further reduce the price of the Google Pixel 7a.